Love, Victor Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a teen drama romantic tv series. The second season of the series Love, Victor is officially renewed by Hulu.

The first season of the series Love, Victor was released on 17th June 2020 on Hulu. The series Love, Victor is based on the 2015 novel named Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli and the 2018 film Love, Simon by Elizabeth Berger and Issac Aptaker.

The series Love, Victor was renewed for the second season in August 2020. We can expect Love, Victor Season 2 in early 2022. Let’s get the complete detail about Love, Victor Season 2.

Love, Victor Season 2:

The series features a student named Victor. He is a new student at Creekwood High School. The series Love, Victor includes the life of Victor. He struggles a lot because of his sexual orientation.

He goes to Simon to find the solution to his problem. He is getting difficulty in his school. He faces so many challenges in his life.

The story will be continued in Love, Victor Season 2. Let’s see what happens next. There is no official update about Love, Victor Season 2 cast and characters, but we expect that Love, Victor Season 2 will include the same cast that appeared in Love, Victor Season 1. So, let’s see the expected cast of Love, Victor Season 2.

Love, Victor Season 2 Cast:

Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar Rachel Hilson as Mia Brooks Anthony Turpel as Felix Westen Bebe Wood as Lake Meriwether Mason Goodling as Andrew George Sear as Benji Campbell Isabella Ferreira as Pilar Salazar Mateo Fernandez as Adrian Salazar James Martinez as Armando Salazar Ana Ortiz as Isabel Salazar Lukas Gage as Derek Mekhi Phifer as Harold Brooks Sophia Bush as Veronica Beth Littleford as Sarah Leslie Grossman as Georgia Meriwether Ali Wong as Ms. Thomas Abigail Killmeier as Wendy Charlie Hall as Kieran Aj Carr as Teddy Kayla Divenere as Jenny Andy Richter as Coach Ford

The series Love, Victor was created by Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Michael Cimino and Nick Robinson narrated in the series Love, Victor.

Siddhartha Khosla gave the music in the series Love, Victor. There are a total of ten episodes in the series Love, Victor. It includes Welcome to Creekwood, Stoplight Party, Battle of the Bands, The Truth Hurts, Sweet Sixteen, Creekwood Nights, What Happens In Willacoochee, Boy’s Trip, Who the Hell is B, and Spring Fling.

Nick Robinson and Shawn Wilt produced the series Love, Victor. Issac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Adam Londy, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Issac Klausner, and Pouya Shahbazian were the executive producers of the series Love, Victor.

Mark Schwartzbard did the cinematography, and Rebeketh Fridman, Shoshanah Tanzer, and Jacquelyn Le edited the series Love, Victor. Each episode of Love, Victor varies between 24 to 31 minutes.

The series Love, Victor was completed under Temple Hill Entertainment, No Helmet Productions, The Walk-Up Company, and 20th Television.

Let’s watch the trailer of Love, Victor Season 1.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.