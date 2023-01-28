Tall Girl 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a teen romantic comedy film. The second part of the film Tall Girl is not confirmed yet, but it will soon announce.

Let’s get to the detail about Tall Girl 2.

Tall Girl 2:

The film Tall Girl follows Jodi. In her high school, she is the tallest girl. She becomes nervous and uncomfortable.

The film Tall Girl features the life of Jodi. She decides to take a stand of her own. She decides to find confidence. On IMDb, the film Tall Girl received 5.2 out of 10.

Nzingha Stewart directed the film Tall Girl. Sam Wolfson wrote it. McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh produced the film Tall Girl.

Mateo Messina composed the music in the film Tall Girl. Eric Edwards did the cinematography, and Priscilla Nedd Friendly edited it.

The film Tall Girl was made under Wonderland Sound and Vision. Netflix distributed it.

Tall Girl 2 Cast:

Maybe the same cast of Tall Girl will repeat in Tall Girl 2.

Ava Michelle as Jodi Kreyman Griffin Gluck as Jack Dunkleman Luke Eisner as Stig Mohlin Clara Wilsey as Kimmy Stitcher Sabrina Carpenter as Harper Kreyman Paris Berelc as Liz Rico Paris as Schnipper Anjelika Washington as Fareeda Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman Steve Zahn as Richie Kreyman Milena Rivero as 10-year-old Kimmy Stitcher Bria Condon as Crystal Spitz Shane Guilbeau as Bob Brickman Christina Moses as Nina Dunkleman Andrew Brodeur as Will Jason Rogel as Dr. Sager Gralen Bryant Banks as Principal O’Sullivan Kelly Murtagh as Ms. Novey Chima Chekwa as Maison Voodoo Presenter Kerry Cahill as Gina

Tall Girl 2 Release Date:

Tall Girl was released on 13th September 2019, and we expect that Tall Girl 2 will also be released on Netflix somewhere in 2022.

The budget of Tall Girl was 13.6 Million USD. There is no other announcement about Tall Girl 2.

Tall Girl 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Tall Girl 2 is not released yet. So, let’s watch Tall Girl’s trailer.

