American Auto Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

American Auto is an American tv sitcom. The series American Auto has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series American Auto is full of workplace comedy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series American Auto.

American Auto Season 2:

In the series American Auto, at the headquarters of a big American automotive company located in Detroit, and a floundering group of executives tries in order to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry.

The series American Auto was created by Justin Spitzer. It stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, and Tye White.

The series American Auto was written by Shirin Najafi and Justin Spitzer. It was directed by Jeffrey Blitz and Matt Sohn.

The series American Auto was executively produced by Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Jeffrey Blitz, and Eric Ledgin.

It was produced by Josh Greene, Elena Crevello, Kyle Mack, and Scott Printz. The first season of the series American Auto includes many episodes titled Pilot, White Van, Earnings Call, The $10K Car, etc.

The running time of each episode of the series American Auto ranges around 22 minutes. There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series American Auto. Let’s see what happens next.

The series American Auto was made under Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series American Auto.

The series American Auto has arrived on NBC. Let’s see if the second season of the series American Auto is happening.

Is American Auto Season 2 Happening?

American Auto Season 2 is not announced yet. Maybe it is because the first season of the series American Auto is currently airing on NBC.

We expect that the series American Auto will soon renew for the second season after the completion of the first season of the series American Auto. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series American Auto, we will add it here.

American Auto Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of American Auto Season 2 below.

Ana Gasteyer as Katherine Tye White as Jack Harriet Dyer as Sadie Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Humphrey Ker as Elliot X Mayo as Dori Jennifer Kenyon as Janine Michael Benjamin Washington as Cyrus Alexandra Siegel as Michelle Jeff Meacham as Brent Aisha Lomax as Analyst Napiera Groves as Nora Kenny Rhodes as Flummoxed Employee Carol Mansell as Fay Dan White as FBI Agent Brett Christopher Wallinger as FBI Agent Collin Travis Walck as Johnny Turner Jean Montanti as Jean Alex Hyde-White as Board Member Bill Kathleen Kenny as Amy Chris Warner as Gary Elizabeth Hinkler as Chloe Chris Silcox T. K. Weaver as Brother Lynn Andrews as Sierra Clint Culp as Van Driver

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series American Auto.

American Auto Season 1 Review:

American Auto Season 1 is currently receiving a mixed response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series American Auto will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the starting of the first season of the series American Auto, we have seen that Pharmaceutical CEO named Katherine Hastings takes over as CEO of Payne motors, just after the last Payne family member to run the company retires.

Later, while testing the new and latest self-driving Payne Ponderosa, African American plant worker named Jack gets struck at the time when the car fails to break as well as engineer Cyrus deduces the vehicle can’t properly detect dark skin.

Worried that the vehicle will be perceived as racist, and Hastings assembles a team in order to redesign the auto and with disastrous results.

Because Jack settles into his new and latest white-collar position, Wesley views him as an errand boy as well as tries to assign him menial tasks.

At the same time, a serial killer gets found to have driven away from his new and latest victim in a Payne Magellan, leading to unwanted press coverage.

But, just after a helicopter camera crew follows the vehicle because it drives down the highway, as well a marketing director named Sadie finds that any publicity is good publicity because orders for Magellans start pouring in. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series American Auto will be continued in the second season of the series American Auto.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series American Auto, we will add it here.

American Auto Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of American Auto Season 2 is not declared yet because the second season of the series American Auto is not announced yet.

We expect that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second season of the series American Auto. It seems that American Auto Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022.

Maybe it will be released on NBC like the first season of the series American Auto. The first season of the series American Auto has started airing on 13th December 2021 on NBC.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series American Auto, we will add it here.

American Auto Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of American Auto Season 2 has not arrived yet. Maybe it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series American Auto.

Let’s watch the official trailer of American Auto Season 1. It was released by NBC on 4th December 2021. Watch it below.

