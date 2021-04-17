Undekhi Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far

Undekhi is a crime thriller web series. The series is not officially renewed for its second season. But if we look at the end of Undekhi Season 1, it seems that Undekhi Season 2 will soon announce.

The main cast of Undekhi Season 1 will repeat in Undekhi Season 2. Let’s discuss the cast of the series Undekhi.

Undekhi Season 2 Release Date

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Barun Ghosh Surya Sharma as Rinku Paaji Harsh Chhaya as Papaji Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi Ayn Zoya as Saloni Ankur Rathee as Daman Karmveer Choudhary as Kandpal Apeksha Porwal as Koyal Shivaani Sopuri as Rinku’s Mother Meenakshi Sethi as Papaji’s Wife Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat Anchal Singh as Teji Vaarun Bhagat as Lucky

In Undekhi Season 1, we have seen that two girls run from Sunderban after killing a policeman. DSP Barun Ghosh is in search of those two. They go to the marriage function in Manali as dancers. In between that, One girl gets killed by the groom’s father at the stage. The story ends up with the settlement.

Maybe Undekhi Season 2 will include the aftermath of the story of season 1. Sidharth Sengupta created the series Undekhi. It was written by Siddharth Sengupta, Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, and Mohinder Pratap Singh. Ashish R. Shukla directed it.

Undekhi Season 1 includes 10 episodes, and we expect the same for Undekhi Season 2. Season 1 was released on 10th July 2020 on Sony Liv.

The series Undekhi is available to watch on Sony Liv. Siddharth Sengupta and Jyoti Sagar produced it. The series Undekhi was shot in India.

Murzy Pagdiwala completed the cinematography, and Rajesh Pandey edited the series Undekhi. Each episode of the series Undekhi ranges from 30-35 minutes.

The series Undekhi was made under Applause Entertainment and Edgestorm Ventures. Sony Liv distributed it.

The series Undekhi includes ten episodes titled The Things That Men Do, Is This For Real, For Cash Only, Double Shuffle, Catch The Tiger By The Tail, The Can of Worms, You Have It Coming, We Have Got Ourselves A Deal, You Are Safe When Dead, and An Ace In My Hand.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Undekhi.

