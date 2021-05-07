What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a mockumentary horror-comedy series. The series What We Do in the Shadows was renewed for the third season in May 2020.

There is no official update about the shooting of the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows. Let’s get all the details about the series What We Do in the Shadows Season 3.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Latest News

The series What We Do in the Shadows set in Staten Island. The series What We Do in the Shadows includes the life of three vampires. They all are traditional vampires. It includes Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo.

Jemaine Clement created the series What We Do in the Shadows. The series What We Do in the Shadows is based on a 2014’s film of the same name by Jamaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson were the executive producers of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

Joanne Toll, Hartley Gorenstein, Kyle Newacheck, and Derek S. Rappaport produced the series What We Do in the Shadows.

DJ Stipsen did the cinematography of the series What We Do in the Shadows and it was edited by Yana Gorskaya, Shawn Paper, and Dane McMaster.

The series What We Do in the Shadows was made under Two Canoes Pictures and 343 Incorporated. Let’s see the expected cast of the third season of the series What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Cast:

Kavyan Novak as Nandor the Relentless Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth Natasia Demetriou as Nadja Harvey Guillen as Guillermo De la Cruz Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson Doug Jones as Baron Afanas Veronika Slowikowska as Shanice

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Release Date:

We can expect What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 somewhere in 2022. What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 was released on 27th March 2019 and What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 was released on 15th April 2020.

The first and second season of the series What We Do in the Shadows includes ten episodes each and maybe the third season will also include ten episodes. The official release date of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 is not declared yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 is not released yet. We can expect it in late 2021 or early 2022.

Let’s watch the trailer of What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 below.

