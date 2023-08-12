Undekhi Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

We all know that millions of South Asian cinephiles gravitate towards the Indian-Hindi drama series. Shows like Sacred Games, Aarya, and The Night Manager, have already set a high bar for the performances of unique yet thriller drama series.

Today we have one such crime-thriller and mystery-based drama series, Undekhi, which means Unseen. And the show has been running for two seasons, and millions of fans eagerly await the third season. On top of that, Undekhi Seasons have achieved 7.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Read the article till the end to get all the latest updates about Undekhi Season 3. Here, we have highlighted the release date, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Undekhi Season 3.

Undekhi Season 3 Release Date

The creators, Siddharth Sengupta, and his team, have released two seasons of the Undekhi series, and fans are now looking forward to the third season. Will there be another season of the Undekhi series?

The showrunners have not confirmed whether the show will return for a third season. Moreover, the makers have yet to announce the official release date for the third run of the Undekhi Series.

Initially, the first season of Undekhi premiered on Sony LIV on July 10, 2020. Almost two years later, the showrunners again dropped the second run of Undekhi on March 4, 2022.

Now, it’s been more than a year since we have not received the official release date for Undekhi Season 3. So, for now, fans have to wait until the final confirmation from the show makers. However, according to some sources, Undekhi Season 3 is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Undekhi Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Siddharth Sengupta and Varun Badola are the writers of the Undekhi Series. The creators have successfully dropped two installments for the Undekhi series, and fans expect a third season.



The plot of the Undekhi series concentrates on two class of people, one who is in power and firmly believe that they can get anything from anyone on the verge of gunpoint. On the other hand, the show also depicts a class of people oppressed by the people in power.

The first season of The Undekhi starts with the lead character, DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), who is the investigating officer of two murders. And as the storyline continued, it became chills giving, and fans could resist being-watching all the episodes of Undekhi Seasons 1 and 2.

Apart from the lead character, the Undekhi series also includes other characters such as Papaji (Harsh Chhaya), Teji Grewal Atwal (Anchal Singh), Rinku Atwal (Surya Sharma), and many others. They are the ones who complete the show more satisfactorily.

Undekhi Season 3 Cast Members List

The creators have featured some of the most prolific cast members for the Undekhi Series. And many fans are curious to know who will return for the third season. But as of now, makers still need to share the official release date and list of cast members for the third season of the Undekhi series.

Therefore, here we have provided a complete list of cast members featured in the earlier seasons of the Undekhi series. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the upcoming seasons of the Undekhi drama series.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Barun Ghosh

Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal Atwal

Harsh Chhaya as Papaji

Surya Sharma as Rinku Atwal (Rajendra Singh Atwal)

Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal

Apeksha Porwal as Koyal

Ayn Zoya as Saloni

Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi

Karmveer Choudhary as Kandpal

Diwakar Dhayani as Sunil Dogra

Diwakar Kumar Jha as Timma

Mandeep Bamra as Lovely Singh

Vaarun Bhagat as Lucky

Shivaani Sopuri as Rinku’s Mother

Meenakshi Sethi as Papaji’s wife

Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat Sinha

Nandish Sandhu as Samarth

Shivangi Singh as Muskaan

Jamie Alter as Issac Azra

Meiyang Chang as Abhay

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal as Mr. Dhaundiyal

Tej Sapru as Arjan Singh

Breshna Khan as Gerri Esher

Undekhi Season 3 Episode Title List

Since the showrunner, Sidharth Sengupta, and cast members of the Undekhi series, have not said a word about the renewal of the third season, we have added a complete list of Undekhi Season 2 episode titles.

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 01 – The Wild Goose Chase

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 02 – Needle in a Haystack

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 03 – Might of the Atwal Empire

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 04 – True Lies

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 05 – Wedding Bells Make a Loud Sound

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 06 – Revenge is Best Served Cold

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 07 – The Girl and The Cop

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 08 – Goons, Guns and Bombs

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 09 – The Hunter is Now the Hunted

Undekhi Season 2 Episode 10 – That’s the Way the Cookie Crumbles

Where to Watch Undekhi Season 3?

As mentioned above, Undekhi is an Indian drama series developed around the crime-thriller drama. Since the show and its concept revolve around intense crimes and murder mysteries, fans are excited to watch the upcoming seasons.

A secret seen but not meant to be known. #Undekhi, a #SonyLIVOriginals series streaming from 10th July.#WorldPremiereSeries pic.twitter.com/Q2UxSUiHHS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 29, 2020

But if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Undekhi series, then head to the Sony Live streaming platform. Here you will find all the latest episodes of Undekhi, a drama series. Moreover, if there is a third season of Undekhi, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Undekhi Season 3?

The show makers have not revealed the official release date for Undekhi Season 3. Therefore, we can not predict the exact number of episodes for upcoming seasons.

However, looking at the previous releases, we can see that earlier seasons were released with ten episodes. Undekhi Season 3 may also premiere with ten episodes.

Undekhi Season 3 Makers Team

Undekhi is one of the most highly anticipated Indian crime-thriller drama series. Sidharth Sengupta created this action-packed murder mystery drama series. Not only that, but Sidharth Sengupta has also produced several thriller drama series, such as Apharan, Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein, and Aar Ya Paar.

Every single episode of undekhi is amazing guys. Please watch it#UndekhiS2OnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/i3hYmqyuSX — ✨बेबाकी 💫 (@Lots_of_love12) March 6, 2022

In addition, the creator has also worked as a writer with Varun Badol, Mohinder Pratap Singh, and Umesh Padalkar. Further ahead, Ashish R. Shukla has also worked as the director for the Undekhi Seasons.

Undekhi Season 3 Trailer Updates

Since the showrunners dropped the second season of the Undekhi drama series, fans have been eager to know about the latest updates of Undekhi Season 3. But unfortunately, the creators have yet to announce the official release date and trailer for the Undekhi Season 3.

Even after receiving a good response, the makers have yet to share the official release date and trailer for the third season of the Undekhi series. Therefore, we have added an official trailer link for Undekhi Season 2 here. So if you are new to the show, click the link above and watch the Undekhi Season 2 official trailer.

Parting Words

Finally, we are after this article, and now you have all the latest updates about the Undekhi Season 3 release date. No need to debate ahead, as we all know that Indian drama series are booming globally, and fans from all over the globe are impatiently waiting for the upcoming releases.

Unfortunately, it’s been over a year since the show makers dropped the second season of the Undekhi drama series. Still, we await the official release date for Undekhi Season 3.

However, we will update you with the latest information and trailer link once the show maker makes them available. Until then, enjoy the previous seasons of the Undekhi Series and stay tuned to our website to get all the latest updates about your favorite shows.