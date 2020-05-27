Complete Details of Haryana roadways training Online Form

Haryana State Government has announced the Online Application for Heavy Vehicle Driver Training on its official website. All Interested people who want to train under the government program now they can apply for the roadways training and licensing program. In this post, we will brief you on everything about Haryana Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Program.

Official application website of the Haryana Government.

Here Website URL is: https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/

From the above website link, you can apply for Haryana Heavy Vehicle Driver Training Program.

Below post content are added in this post, Read carefully and Apply for the Training Programs.

Now, we are telling you brief details about Haryana Roadways Driver Training. This Roadways training program is only for Haryana State Candidates and Citizens. Every month Haryana State Government Announces the training and license program for those who want to become a Roadways Driver. This application is announced by Haryana Roadways Driver Training School. This is paid application and through online payment, they can pay at HR Transport Driver Training Online Program.

Application of Roadways Driver Training is reviewed by Haryana Transport Department. Seat Distribution and Selected Candidates List is announced by the Haryana State Transport Authority. After training Haryana Transport Authority Select the candidate who clears the training program, this selection is based on the Overall training program Merit. By listing the Merit Number Haryana State Transport Authority Gives a license and training certificate about cleared training to right candidates.

Now we brief you one by one post content, so you will get a more clear idea about Haryana Roadways Driver Training

Form of Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application

In this portion, we will cover all details of the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application Form.

Now, we will see the complete process of how to apply for the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application.

Step – 1

In this first step, you have to visit the official website of the Haryana Roadways Driver Training School. For that you have to click on https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/ URL, and it will redirect you on the Homepage of Haryana Roadways Driver Training School.

Step – 2

As soon as you can see the Homepage of Haryana Roadways Driver Training School, You have to click on the “Apply Online for Driver Training”

If you can’t find “Apply Online for Driver Training” Tab then you can click on the below link, that link will redirect you on the Application form.

Driver Application Form Link: https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationNEW.aspx

Step – 3

Now you can see the Haryana Driver Training Online Application Form. This Form will ask you details to fill up information. You have to fill such details as, Applicant’s Name, Applicant’s father name, Address, Educational Qualification, Date of Birth, Caste Category, Aadhar Card Number, and Mobile Number. So these are the personal details of Candidates.

Then Applicant’s have to fill Driving License Information. This information is about LMV-NT/LTV Driving License. For that, you have to enter the License Number, Issue Date, Issuing Authority, and Training Station.

Step – 4

After filling these details, the Candidate has to upload Passport Size Photograph.

Step – 5

At last Step, Applicants has to submit Application. For that, they have to click on “Submit – > Applicants Details”

Reprint option is now available after Filling Haryana Roadways Driver Training School form.

Though, https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationReprint.aspx URL you can directly move on the reprint page, where you have to enter the Application Form Number or Mobile Number or Aadhar card Number.

How to Check Status of Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application

Though given link: https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/TrainingApplicationStatus.aspx, you can Check Status of Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application.

When you click on the above link, It will redirect on the Page, Where you have to enter Application Form Number on the respective text box.

After entering Application Number, Applicants have to click on “Click here to know Application Status” then it will give you the current status of the Haryana Roadways Driver Training Online Application.

Eligibility of Haryana Roadways Driver Training

Here, https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/downloads.aspx URL You can see the Eligibility criteria for Haryana Roadways Driver Training. After checking all criteria, you can start filling Form.

Station Seat Distribution and Training List Download

First, we will see the Training List Download.

Follow https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/trainingLists.aspx URL and it will redirect you on The Haryana Roadways Driver Training Lists.

This link gives you information about the Basis of Training School, Training Batch Number, Total Seats, Training Period, and Fees Deposit Last Date. For Each Training School Station, you can see such information.

Now, the last point is about Haryana Driver Training Station Seats Distribution,

From https://dts.hrtransport.gov.in/contact.aspx URL you can check Station wise Total Seats per month and the Number of Applicants are pending for training.

The monthly training program of the Haryana Transport Authority gives the opportunity who wants to move in the Roadways career.