You Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything you need to know:

Fan-favorite psychological thriller You Season 4 is going to be released soon and then the wait will be over.

Since the You Season 3 premiered in October 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for season 4 and now, it is currently in the works. And will be released soon.

You Season 4 Release Date

Looking back at previous seasons, as of now, the shooting for season 4 is currently going on. Hence after the post-production and everything, the expected date for the You Season 4 is of February 2023. There is no official notification released yet.

You Season 4 Cast

The main character Joe Goldberg is played by Penn Badgley along with Gabrielle Daddy as Marianne. There are some new cast members playing the roles of Adam who is a wealthy American ex-pat, who will be added to the cast.

Kate will be played by Charlotte Richie whereas Tilly will be Lady Phoebe. Nadia will be played by Amy Leigh Hickman along with Ed Spelers in the You Season 4 Cast.

Recurring roles include Aidan Cheng, Ben Wiggins, Stephen Hagan, Eva Austin, Dario Coats, Ozioma Whenu, Brad Alexander, Sean Perwee, and more.

You Season 4 Storyline

WARNING: You Season 3 Spoilers Ahead

As you might probably have seen the You Season 3, the end was quite dramatic, even for Joe. The finale had some shocking incidents starting from murdering his wife and baking his toe into the cake. He then left his baby with a family and faked his own death, by the way, who does that?

Not just that, he then set his house on fire, like all these were not enough. Later, he went to Paris and was looking for Marianne. So it is expected that somewhat of season 4 will be based on London and then we will see where the story goes.

You Season 4: Where to Watch

Just like the previous 3 seasons, unfortunately, You Season 4 will not be available on Netflix, at least not for now. We will have to see what happens, as the trailer will release, we will get more news about the same.