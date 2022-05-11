The Sound of Magic Season 2 Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

For a few months, K-Dramas have been more popular than any other foreign language series or movies, and are attracting a huge number of fans from various countries.

Grabbing this perfect opportunity, Netflix has been releasing so many new and exciting K-Drama now and then. Amongst many such, Netflix recently released The Sound of Magic Season 1.

The Sound of Magic

The first season of the Korean series was released just a few days back and already gaining so many fans! And they are now eagerly waiting for the confirmation of The Sound of Magic Season 2. But it is too early to expect such big news from Netflix, as it has not been that many days since the premiere.

The Sound of Magic Season 2 Renewal

As of now, there has been no news regarding the renewal or anything related to the renewal of the series The Sound of Magic. Looking at such quick popularity of the series, Netflix might renew the series for its second season!

If so, they will release confirmation news through their official Instagram page and other social medial platforms too. Along with that, they will also release possible plot and cast member details.

The Sound of Magic Storyline

This K-Drama has a unique storyline and the perfect cast members playing leading roles. The story revolves around a young girl named Yoon Ah-Yi. She goes to school, takes care of her young sister, and does so much more. Along with so many things already happening in her life, it is her dream to become a magician.

She meets a magician, Ri-eul, and gets magic lessons from him. The first season follows everything related to this plot and how she is learning magic.

Will there be The Sound of Magic Season 2 Release?

The first season was based on the webtoon which has 25 chapters and not all of them have been added to the first season. Hence, many chapters can be somehow turned into the second season, and so on.

Hence the chances for The Sound of Magic Season 2 renewal are quite higher. Additionally, the show already has made several fans, who are currently waiting for any official confirmation from Netflix. So, looking at the popularity of the series, it might impact too.