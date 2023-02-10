The Crown Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Storyline, and More!

The Crown Season 6 Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Her Majesty’s reign on Netflix will soon be over, as The Crown Season 6 is renewed and will be the last season of the series.

The Crown Season 6 Release Date

There has been no news regarding the release date for the 6th season of The Crown, as the 5th season is going to be declared soon. The Crown Season 5 will release in November 2022 and then the official works for the 6th season shall begin.

After the successful release of the 5th season, the shooting schedule for The Crown Season 6 will begin. Soon after the filming has started, the creators’ team shall release the official release date of the series. Be in touch with the official social media handles of the show as well as the Netflix channel. They will be the first ones to declare all the latest notifications regarding the series.

Even so, without the official release date or any kind of schedule, we can predict that The Crown Season 6 might be released in November 2023. It is on the basis of the release of the 5th season. Nothing has been official about this release date, it is just a prediction by looking over the previous season’s release date.

Here's everything we know so far about #TheCrown: Season 6 https://t.co/iQvRHlpef7 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 5, 2023

The Crown Season 6 Renewal

The Crown Season 5 has not yet been released on Netflix, and the works for the upcoming season are already in the talks. There are millions of fans who have been waiting for The Crown Season 6 renewal news, despite the 5th season not yet being declared.

The royal drama has finally been renewed for its last season and it is expected to cover some of the most popular events in history. There will be the time period of around the 1990s to the 2000s and some of the incidents including Princess Diana’s Death and following that, Queen Elizabeth II’s professional relationship with Tony Blair, and more.

The Crown Season 6 Trailer Release

For now, there is no official trailer as the filming of season 6 has not begun yet. As soon as the filming schedule is released and they start the process, after a few weeks fans will get a possible teaser. And that will be released from the official account of the show. Also, fans can stay in touch with the official Netflix channel and receive all the latest updates regarding The Crown Season 6 Trailer Release and all the other important details.

The Crown Season 6 Storyline

Various royal events portrayal will be covered in the upcoming The Crown Season 6. The mid to late 1990s to early 2000s will be covered and we all know there have been many interesting as well as suspicious events that occurred during this time period. We can easily predict that time duration will easily cover almost over a decade, as the show has been doing this every season.

There has been no official information declared from Netflix, not yet – related to the events that will be covered in the sixth installment of the show. Being the “queen” herself, she leads a very public life and that is the reason why key events of her life are quite open and everyone knows about them. Amongst many key events, the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 was the most shocking one.

First look at Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana with Prince William and Harry on the set of The Crown season 6. Season 5 tayang di Netflix 9 November mvs 👑 pic.twitter.com/VOkw7jUDvU — movie menfess (@moviemenfes) October 14, 2022

Not just the death but also following that incident, there were other incidents such as Tony Blair and his professional relationship with Queen Elizabeth II from 1997 to 2007. Moreover, the global level shocking event i.e. 9/11 terrorist attack was also one of the noticeable events. After that, the Iraq war also made headlines for many weeks.

Additional events might include Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 and its celebration of 50 years on the throne. There were some more sad incidents such as Queen Elizabeth II’s sister – Princess Margaret and her mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s deaths. Both of these incidents were just a few months apart and happened during the same year. To play these favorite roles, currently, the auditions are happening and everyone is so excited.

Who will play Kate Middleton and Prince William?

Now comes the best part, where Netflix is casting young artists to play the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The time duration that is expected to be covered in the 6th season is when they enrolled in the same University of St Andrews in September 2003.

Then there are some other roles including Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, but as they did not start dating until 2004, it might not get included. Along with that, the most popular romance turned into an official relationship – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also not going to be added in the 6th season. The show is expected to wrap up way before these incidents took place.

The Crown Cast Members for Various Seasons:

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Joshua O’Connor as Prince Charles

Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer

Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand

Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother

Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson

Geraldine Chaplin as Wallis Simpson

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Matt Smith as Prince Philip

Michael C. Hall as John F. Kennedy

Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy

Victoria Hamilton as Queen Mother

Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret

Jared Harris as King George VI

Alex Jennings as Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor and

Lia Williams as Wallis Simpson

The Crown: Creators Team

The show has been created by British screenwriter Peter Morgan, who also happens to be the playwright. He is the one who wrote all the episodes throughout the series. His previous work includes the screenplay of The Queen in 2006 where Helen Mirren portrayed the iconic role of Queen Elizabeth II.