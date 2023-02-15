Outlander Season 6: Malva’s Murder – shocking spoilers ahead

Outlander Season 6: Malva’s Murder and More

Outlander Season 6 shocking spoilers ahead

Eventually, everyone suspected that there would be another kind of trouble caused by the Christie family, but what actually happened, well, that is obvious, no one would have expected such bizarre turns of events that lead to the death of Malva.

So, the question is who killed Malva, and more interestingly, why would anyone do such knowing very well that she was pregnant. So if she dies, the baby will die too, isn’t that kind of cruel thing to do? Moreover, the shock turns into an impossible situation when Clair was found standing over Malva’s body along with a possible murder weapon covered in blood in her hands. So what was that?

What exactly happened to Malva?

Let’s start from the beginning when Malva revealed her pregnancy. It was Outlander Episode 6 when Malva declared her pregnancy as well as the father i.e. Jamie, even though he denied it right away. Could it go any worse than this? Well, not exactly, but Malva’s death/ murder was quite the shock for everyone.

Malva was found dead in Claire’s vegetable garden with throat slit mercilessly. When Clair found Malva, she wasn’t sure if Malva was still alive or dead, after confirming that, she immediately thought about the baby and in order to save the baby, she quickly cut Malva’s body and as per her healer instinct, tried to save it, which, unfortunately, did not happen as she had hoped.

So now, the scene is, Malva is lying dead in the garden, with her throat slit, body cut out and even her unborn baby was dead. Clair is standing over her dead body with a bloody knife in her hands – if you were present at the scene, what would you have suspected?

Who killed Malva?

Clair?

She obviously had the motive to kill Malva, not just that, she is standing over Malva’s dead body with a possible murder weapon that is too covered in blood. Anyone can easily guess that it was Clair, what do you think?

Some might even argue that Clair is a healer and it is her moral obligation to help and heal people, but we all know that unfortunately, she has killed before, that too, not once but twice.

Allan Christie (Malva’s Brother)

There is a strong possibility that her brother killed her out of rage and thought of getting rid of his sister along with her bastard child. And that, disposing of her body in Clair’s vegetable garden would be easy to suspect Claire, and not himself.

Malva’s Father

Upon seeing his daughter’s dead body, his first reaction was, if she had suffered a quick and painless death or she suffered. Does it sound like a heartbroken and loving father? On the other hand, he even described Malva as a whore and an illegitimate child. What does that sound like?

We can’t say for sure who killed Malva and why, for that correct answer, all of us need to wait patiently for the upcoming episode of Outlander. Some fans might argue that we should check out the book and predict the possible murderer.

Well, in that case, do you remember how the show brought back fan-favorite Murtagh a.k.a. Duncan Lacroix even after his death? So books are not something to rely on when it comes to major plot twists, agree?