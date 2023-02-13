Them Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Them is an American horror drama television anthology series. The series Them has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of drama, horror, and thriller. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Them.

Them Season 2:

In the series Them, a Black family moves to an all-white LA neighborhood and their malevolent forces, next door as well as otherwordly, threaten to taunt, destroy, and ravage them.

The series Them was created by Little Marvin. It stars Deborah Ayorinde, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Ashley Thomas.

The series Them was written by Little Marvin, Christina Ham, Korde Arrington Tuttle, Francine Volpe, Dominic Orlando, David Matthews, Seth Zvi Rosenfield, and Sarah Cho.

It was directed by Nelson Cragg, Craig William Macneill, Ti West, Janicza Bravo, and Daniel Stamm. The first season of the series Them includes a total of ten episodes titled DAY 1, DAY 3, DAY 4, DAY 6, COVENANT I., DAY 7: MORNING, DAY 7: NIGHT, DAY 9, COVENANT II., and DAY 10.

We expect that the second season of the series Them will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Them, we will add it here.

The series Them was executively produced by Little Marvin, David Matthews, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Lena Waithe, Don Kurt, Nelson Cragg, Larysa Kondracki, and Michael Connolly.

It was produced by Dominic Orlando and Michael Nelson. The running time of each episode of the series Them ranges from 33 to 55 minutes.

The series Them was made under Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, Hillman Grad Productions, and Odd Man Out. Amazon Studios distributed the series Them. The series Them has arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s see whether the second season of the series Them is announced or not.

Them Season 2: Announced or Not?

Them Season 2 is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be confirmed. There is a massive chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Them.

We expect that the series Them will soon be renewed for the second season. Maybe Amazon Prime Video will soon announce the second season of the series Them. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Them, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Them.

Them Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Them Season 2 below.

Deborah Ayorinde as Livia “Lucky” Emory Alison Pill as Elizabeth “Betty” Wendell Melody Hurd as Gracie Emory Ashley Thomas as Henry Emory Shahadi Wright Joseph as Ruby Lee Emory Ryan Kwanten as George Bell Dale Dickey as The Woman Liam McIntyre as Clarke Wendell Lindsey Kraft as Midge Pruitt Pat Healy as Marty Dixon Brooke Smith as Helen Koistra Malcolm Mays as Calvin John Patrick Jordan as Earl Dirk Rogers as Miss Vera Abbie Cobb as Nat Dixon Max Barsness as Dale Pruitt Kim Shaw as Carol Lynn Denton Bailey Noble as Marlene Derek Phillips as Sergeant Bull Wheatley P.J. Byrne as Stuart Berks Sophie Guest as Doris Tim Russ as The Custodian Ryan Kennedy as Gary Christopher Heyerdahl as The Black Hat Man Jeremiah Birkett as Da Tap Dance Man Paula Jai Parker as Hazel Emory Sheria Irving as Cynthia J. Mallory McCree as Junius Emory

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Them.

Them Season 1 Review:

Them Season 1 got great reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Them will also receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Them, we have seen that Henry goes to work. On the other side, Ruby goes to school, and Lucky as well as Gracie go to the hardware store.

After that, Lucky bakes a pie. Henry surprises the girls. Later, Lucky goes to Hazel’s. On the other hand, Betty makes an impression.

Later, Lucky takes the bus and goes to visit Helen. After that, Ruby, as well as Doris, share a secret. Lucky meets Ella Mae.

After that, Helen goes to work, and the Emorys leave North Carolina. Later, Lucky does the hair of Gracie and Henry has a beer with a new friend.

Later, Ruby attempts out, and Betty phones a friend. Henry goes for a walk and Betty goes to visit George. Hazel goes to meet Lucky and Henry makes a discovery.

After that, Earl, as well as Marty, have a chat, and George makes chicken dinner. Henry as well as the girls come home. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Them, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Them.

Them Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Them Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Them.

Horror has found a new home. #THEM is now available. pic.twitter.com/AQWXu8U3VB — THEM (@ThemOnPrime) April 9, 2021

We can expect the second season of the series Them somewhere in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the series Them was released on 9th April 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Them, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Them.

Them Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Them Season 2 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Them.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Them. It was released by Amazon Prime Video on 22nd March 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Them Season 2?

The series Them has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Them Season 2 will soon be released on the same platform Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Them based on us?

the series Them is not based on a true story. The series Them is the basis on many real things that many Black people have in the past and also still experience to this day.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.