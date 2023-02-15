Avatar 2 Release Date, Trailer Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything about it:

Avatar 2 or as they are officially calling it Avatar: The Way of the Water is truly one of the most awaited movies in Hollywood. Disney officially announced the sequel of Avatar during CinemaCon 2022 and fans can’t stop imagining various storylines about their favorite movie!

Avatar 2: Most Awaited Movie Sequel Ever

Almost 13 years after the initial release of Avatar, now we are getting the most surprising news about the Avatar 2 release. This is dream come true news for all the fans of the James Cameron movie Avatar.

Avatar 2 Release Date

The most awaited sequel of Avatar is going to be released on 16th December 2022. Later on, they will be releasing a further official schedule for upcoming parts of the series viz. Avatar 3, 4, and 5. They have been scheduled to release by 2024, 2026, and 2028 respectively.

Avatar 2 Storyline

The story is set around a decade later where Jack along with his family including Ney’tiri and their children are living happily. With such happiness and a way of living comes to some twists and turns in the plot when there are new battles and tragedies surface.

Twists and Turns in the Storyline:

Jack and Ney’tiri are living their lives in the forest and then comes an ancient threat which means a deadly war and that too against humans. What more could go wrong?

Avatar 2 Trailer Release Date

The very first teaser for Avatar: The Way of the Water will be released along with the release of the Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness on 6th May 2022

Avatar 2 Cast

Along with most of the original cast of the Avatar, there are some new faces added to the team. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Princess Na’vi Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana), Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), Ronal (Kate Winslet), Mo’at (CCH Pounder), Corporal Lyle Wainfleet (Matt Gerald), General Admore (Edie Falco), Lo’ak (Jamie Flatters), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), Varang (Oona Chaplin),

Moreover, Vin Diesel along with Sigourney Weaver will also be joining the cast of Avatar 2.

Where to Watch Avatar 2:

The Avatar 2 will be officially released later on after the official theatrical release on Disney Hotstar. Fans can enjoy their most awaited movie from the comfort of their couch from their home. Avatar 2 will be released by January-February 2022.