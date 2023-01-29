Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

James Ashley


Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Gangs of London is a British television series. The series Gangs of London is full of action, crime, and drama. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

Gangs of London has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Gangs of London.

Gangs of London Season 2:

Gangs of London tells the story of London being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of its international gangs as well as the sudden power vacuum that is created at the time when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.



The series Gangs of London was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery. It stars Joe Cole, Paapa Essiedu, and Lucian Msamati. The series Gangs of London is worth watching.

It was written by Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Peter Berry, Claire Wilson, Joe Murtagh, Lauren Sequeira, Rowan Athale, Thomas Benski, Tom Butterworth, Meg Salter, Danusia Samal, and Elliot Warren.

It was directed by Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy, Xavier Gens, Nima Nourizadeh, and Marcela Said. It was executively produced by Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Jane Featherstone, and Gabriel Silver.

It was produced by Hugh Warren. The length of each episode of the series Gangs of London ranges from 53 to 93 minutes.

The series Gangs of London was made under Pulse Films, Sister, One More One, and Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Pulse Films distributed the series Gangs of London.

The series Gangs of London has arrived on Sky Atlantic. Gangs of London Season 1 includes a total of nine episodes.

We expect that Gangs of London Season 2 will also include a total of nine episodes. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see if the second season of the series Gangs of London is announced or canceled.

Gangs of London Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Gangs of London Season 2 is confirmed. AMC has taken over the distribution of the series Gangs of London.

In July 2021, the production of the second season of the series Gangs of London had been halted for ten days because one member of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

The filming of the second season of the series Gangs of London was completed on 14th December 2021. We expect that Gangs of London Season 2 will soon arrive.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Gangs of London, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Gangs of London.

Gangs of London Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Gangs of London Season 2 below.

  1. Joe Cole as Sean Wallace
  2. Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace
  3. Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson
  4. Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace
  5. Colm Meaney as Finn Wallace
  6. Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani
  7. Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani
  8. Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani
  9. Taye Matthew as Danny Dumani
  10. Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch
  11. Jing Lusi as Vicky Chung
  12. Garry Cooper as John Harks
  13. Adrian Bower as Mark
  14. Emmett J. Scanlan as Jack O’Doherty
  15. Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj
  16. Eri Shuka as Mirlinda Dushaj
  17. Nebli Basani as Tariq Gjelaj
  18. Narges Rashidi as Lale
  19. Aksel Ustun as Hekar
  20. Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi
  21. Parth Thakerar as Nasir Afridi
  22. Mark Lewis Jones as Kinney Edwards
  23. Aled ap Steffan as Darren Edwards
  24. Richard Harrington as Mal
  25. Darren Evans as Ioan
  26. Mads Koudal as Leif Hansen
  27. Laura Bach as Tove Fransen
  28. Amanda Drew as Kane
  29. Tim McInnerny as Jacob
  30. Sharon Morgan as Ingrid Hansen
Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Gangs of London.

Gangs of London Season 1 Review:

Gangs of London Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that Gangs of London Season 2 will also receive a positive response from the audience.



At the end of the first season of the series Gangs of London, we have seen that Elliot disarms Alex, in order to kill Sean with the gun.

Later, Police raid the hideout, as well as Elliot smuggles Alex to safety, and though Harks gets killed in the process.

Elliot gets arrested afterward and leads to his interrogation. An agent of the investor, disguised as a nurse, and secretly instructs him in order to claim diplomatic immunity under Panama, as well as his captors have to release him.

After that, though seemingly working for the investors now, Elliot extracts the sim card of Sean from a hiding place in his mouth.

In the end, a flashback to the previous day reveals that Marian survived her shooting, and also she is approached by Floriana, who later offers to help her. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Gangs of London will start where it is left in the first season of the series Gangs of London. All fans of the series Gangs of London are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the series Gangs of London.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Gangs of London, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Gangs of London.

Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date:

The exact release date of Gangs of London Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

But it is confirmed that Gangs of London Season 2 will be released in 2022. The first season of the series Gangs of London was released on 23rd April 2022. It was released on Sky Atlantic.

We expect that Gangs of London Season 2 will also be released on Sky Atlantic. Maybe all episodes will be released on the same day of the release date like the first season of the series Gangs of London. The second season of the series Gangs of London will premier next year on AMC TV and AMCPlus.

If we get any news about the release date of the second season of the series Gangs of London, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Gangs of London.

Gangs of London Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Gangs of London Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Find the teaser trailer of the second season of the series Gangs of London. It was released by Sky TV on 17th December 2021. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

