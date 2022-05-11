Queen of the South Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Queen of the South – an American crime-thriller series that has gained millions of fans throughout 5 seasons, globally. Now, fans are eager for season 6 of the show.

Queen of the South Season 6 Renewal

Since the release of season 5, there has been no word about the renewal of the series. Still, fans are quite impatient and hopeful to see the Queen of the South Season 6 for renewal. Despite all the fans and their wishes, Netflix has not yet released any confirmation regarding the renewal.

Queen of the South Season 6 Release Date

Looking over at the previous seasons, if the show gets its upcoming season, then it will be released by 2023. But we don’t have any confirmed news as of now. If Netflix along with the creators of the show decides to renew the show, they will be confirming the same right away.

Queen of the South Season 6 Storyline

Critically acclaimed Queen of the South has quite an interesting storyline and characters. It is all about unpredictable characters and their extreme actions leading to absolutely shocking situations. Who doesn’t love that!

The story revolves around a poor Mexican woman – who flees to the US after the murder of her boyfriend. He used to be a drug cartel member, and somehow it all turns out on a whole different level. She somehow ends up with her drug empire – that is why “The Queen of the South” is the title.

Queen of the South: Book Adaption

The series itself is based on a novel called La Reina del Sur. It is written by Arturo Perez-Reverte. Earlier, since the release of the 1st season, it has been renewed four times and each time received an amazing response.

Season 5, was slightly delayed due to the whole Covid-19 pandemic situation. Just like any other season, this season also got appreciation from fans and critics.

Queen of the South Creators Team

The series was created by M.A. Fortin joined by Joshua John Miller. David Friendly, M.A. Fortin, Scott Rosenbaum, Dailyn Rodriguez, Benjamin Daniel Lobato, Joshua John Miller, and Alice Brage serve as executive producers of the show.

20th Century Studios Home Entertainment along with NBC Universal Television were banners for the distribution of the series.