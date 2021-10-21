Doom Patrol Receives New Mid-Season Trailer And Also The Fourth Season Renewal At HBO Max

Recently, HBO Max has announced the renewal of the series Doom Patrol for the fourth season. It was announced at this years’ DC FanDome event.

The renewal of the series Doom Patrol for the fourth season came with a mid-season trailer for the Doom Patrol Season 3.

It seems that Doom Patrol Season 4 will receive a good response from the audience. The third season of the series Doom Patrol is currently airing on HBO Max.

Let’s watch the mid-season trailer of the third season of the series Doom Patrol.

The series Doom Patrol was written by Jeremy Carver, Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, Bruno Premiani, Shoshana Sachi, Tom Farrell, Eric Dietel, Tanya Steele, Ezra Claytan Daniels, April Fitzsimmons, Chris Dingess, Neil Reynolds, Marcus Dalzine, Robert Berens, and Steve Yockey.

It was directed by Chris Manley, Dermott Downs, Harry Jierjian, Kristin Windell, Glen Winter, Omar Madha, Carol Banker, Rob Hardy, Stefan Pleszczynski, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Rebecca Rodriguez, T.J. Scott, Rachel Talalay, Larry Teng, Wayne Yip, Jessica Lowrey, Samira Radsi, and Amanda Row.

Doom Patrol Season 4 was confirmed in October 2021. The first season of the series Doom Patrol has arrived on DC Universe, the second one has arrived on DC Universe and HBO Max, and the third one is currently airing on HBO Max.

The series Doom Patrol Season 4 will also arrive on HBO Max. Let’s see what happens next. The second season of the series Doom Patrol includes a total of nine episodes titled Fun Size Patrol, Tyme Patrol, Pain Patrol, Sex Patrol, Finger Patrol, Space Patrol, Dumb Patrol, Dad Patrol, and Wax Patrol.

The third season of the series Doom Patrol includes a total of ten episodes titled Possibilities Patrol, Vacay Patrol, Dead Patrol, Undead Patrol, Dada Patrol, 1917 Patrol, Bird Patrol, etc.

In the recent episode of Doom Patrol Season 3, we have seen that Rita came in 1917, and there she becomes amnesiac as well as gets captured by the Bureau of Normalcy.

After being given a new name Bendy, she befriends the metahuman workers there, and they secretly create the Sisterhood of Dada, alongside a young Laura, who is also a member.

In the present day, Cliff gets addicted to video games as well as online gambling, and it leads him to sell the personal belongings of the others as well as agree to sell his own blueprint design.

After a self-discovery journey, Vic makes a decision to take surgery for synthetic skin. Later, Larry nurses Paul back to health, and after that, they argue with him about his responsibility as a father.

Just after that, his tumor starts to cause him a big pain. Later, Jane makes a decision to let Kay take over as well as visit the real world, and much to the other personas’ dismay.

After that, Laura keeps researching about the Sisterhood until they reach out to her. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

