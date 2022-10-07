Netflix K-Drama Black Knight Season 1 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Black Knight happens to be one of the upcoming Korean dramas on Netflix. It happens to be a sci-fi K-drama and will be soon finishing the filming of the series.

Soon, we will be getting one more amazing K-drama released on Netflix. Let’s get to know more about the upcoming Black Knight Season 1.

Black Knight Season 1 Release Date

Currently, the filming for the series Black Knight season is ongoing. There is no official release date mentioned by the makers of the show. But soon, after the filming has been completed, we will be getting to know more about the release date.

For now, there is no release date. Fans who are waiting for the series Black Knight to be released should keep in touch with all the social media handles related to the show. Along with that, official Netflix will be releasing upcoming news and notifications regarding the release of the series.

The expected release date for Black Knight Season 1 is by the end of the year 2022. If not, most probably the series will be released by early 2023.

Black Knight Season 1 Trailer Release

As we discussed earlier, the series is undergoing filming at various locations. After the filming has been completed, the series will be in the post-production stages. And then once the series has gotten into the editing phase, then we will get an official trailer. Because for now, the filming itself has not yet been completed, hence there is no trailer to release.

Soon, we will be getting an official trailer for Black Knight Season 1. From the trailer, we can get to know so many essential details. We can get to know more about the finalized cast members, the overall storyline, and of course locations of the series. Such key details of any series show us a great deal of what exactly is going to go on in the series.

Black Knight Season 1 Storyline

The series Black Knight is a sci-fi series and has a backdrop of the year 2071. In the entire world, only 1% of the global population is alive as of now. Everything happened, happened because of the toxic air pollution. It almost wiped out not just humans but so many races on earth.

Those who somehow survived are supposed to wear masks to inhale non-toxic air whenever they are going out of their houses, which doesn’t happen that much. To make sure everyone survives, those who are still alive have categorized society into various social classes. According to that, they can be coming going out of their houses, in a specific orderly manner.

Moreover, there are some fighters who are called Knights. They help deliver essentials to everyone and when people are out of their homes, they protect them from thieves. Because, let’s be honest, when there are only a few people left, some of them are absolutely going to be getting violent.

You might have seen some similar series or movies, but with every new storyline, we get to know more about it. Also, exploring far-away possibilities of this world can be quite interesting and worth knowing about it. Let’s see how this series does and what is going to be the viewer’s response from that.

Black Knight Season 1 Cast Members

Kim Woo Bin

Esom

Kang Yoo Seok

Kim Eui Sung

Song Seung Heon

Kim Woo Bin

He happens to be not just an actor but also a model. K-drama fans might have seen him in The Heirs, School 2013, and more. Along with Black Knight, he will also be appearing in another drama called Our Blues.

He made his debut with White Christmas, a television drama. Later on, he was selected for A Gentleman’s Dignity and then School 2013. His first leading role was in Uncontrollably Fond.

His popular films include Friend: The Great Legacy, Twenty, Master, Life Father Like Son, Alienoid, and more. Some of his television series are Cupid Factory, Vampire Idol, To the Beautiful You, and more. Prior to Black Knight, he has done one web series including Love Cells.

Esom

She appeared in five dramas merely since 2012 but now looks like she is back with an amazing opportunity by taking a role in Black Knight. With the leading role in Scarlet Innocence, she gained global recognition and was also nominated for more than 4 awards for the role. She has worked in many films and has a huge fan following.

After that, she received many amazing roles in series such as The Third Charm, Taxi Driver, and more. Her movie Samjin Company English Class was also quite popular. Her films include Second Half, Behind the Camera, The Gifted Hands, The X, Santa Barbara, Warriors of the Dawn, My Little Brother, Inseparable Bros, Single in Seoul, and more.

Kang Yoo Seok

His movies are The Flatter, The Interviewees, The Night Shift, and more. Drama series in which he has worked include I Have Not Done My Best Yet, Beyond Evil, Start-Up, Mystic Pop-up Bar, Dr. Romantic 2, Once Again, Melting Me Softly, and many more. Another of his popular projects include The Hymn of Death.

Kim Eui-Sung

He has done many films and series and one of these most popular films includes The Day a Pig Fell into the Well. His other works such as The Exclusive: Best the Devil’s Tattoo, and Train to Busan are quite popular. Fans might have seen him in some of these movies.

His television series are W and Taxi Driver. His other television series include Six Flying Dragons, Memories of Alhambra, Arthdal Chronicles, WeCrashed, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, and more. He has also done a web series, titled Be Positive.

Song Seung Heon

He has done so many television series such as Autumn in My Heart, East of Eden, My Princess, Player, Black, The Great Show, and Dinner Mate. Along with that, there are so many other films such as Calls, Make It Big, So Close, Ice Rain, Fate, A Better Tomorrow, Lucid Dreaming, Obsessed, Wonderful Nightmare, Man of Will, Air Strike, and more.

Where to Watch K-Drama Black Knight Season 1?

Black Knight is a Netflix original series and will be released on official Netflix. Fans can easily stream Black Knight Season 1 on Netflix with appropriate plans.

The series Black Night Season 1 will be released soon. We will be sharing all the latest news and notifications regarding the series and its release. Keep in touch to get all the updates regarding the Black Knight Season 1 release date.