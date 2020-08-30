The iPhone 12 case would be the most minimalist to date

Apple will launch a iPhone 12 Almost without no accessory, but yes, your box can be very elegant.

The well-known leak Twitter account @L0vetodream reaffirmed previous reports about the absence of cable headphones and plug-in charger, a trend that Apple will follow for other products, including the second generation of the iPhone SE.

Apple, by removing these two accessories and leaving only the Lightning cable inside the box, will be able to make changes to the packaging of the iPhone so that it is not only more environmentally friendly by using less plastic and cardboard, but will also be able to make a thinner box.

The Twitter account says the box will be “exquisite”, perhaps referring to a smaller package with less detail.

Apple is characterized by extremely small and ecological packaging. In some products the company does not include many of the manuals that traditionally accompany the gadgets and instead it places a QR code so that users interested in knowing more have access to that information but from the Internet.

