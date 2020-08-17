The Hope Mission to Mars: How to Watch the Historic Launch Live

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre



The Hope mission to Mars from the United Arab Emirates it is the first in many areas. When the satellite reaches the orbit of the Red Planet in 2021, it will be the first probe to offer a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, offering a holistic view of the Martian climate variation during the year. It is also the first interplanetary mission launched by an Arab country with a Muslim majority.

“The intention was not to send a message or statement to the world,” Sarah Al Amiri, president of the United Arab Emirates Council of Scientists and deputy director of projects for the Emirates Mission to Mars, told CNET in March. “It was more of an internal reinforcement for us than the United Arab Emirates is about.”

Read more: Missions to Mars: NASA, China and UAE seek to unravel mysteries of the Red Planet

See the abysses of Mars in these NASA images [fotos] To see photos

The satellite will study the connections between the lower and upper atmosphere of Mars and examine what causes the loss of hydrogen and oxygen in space. It will collect data for two years after reaching orbit around the Red Planet in February 2021. There is an option to extend the mission until 2025.

There are three instruments aboard Hope that will allow the probe to study the Martian atmosphere more intensively. It features a high resolution camera known as the Emirates eXploration Imager (EXI), a UV camera known as the Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) and an infrared scanning camera called the Emirates Mars InfraRed Spectrometer (EMIRS).

The strangest formations and objects found on Mars [fotos] To see photos

How to see the launch of the Hope probe to Mars?

The launch from Tanegashima, Japan, has been postponed to July 17 Japan time. The launch process can be observed from Thursday July 16 at 1:43 pm Pacific Time. I. The probe will be launched from a Mitsubishi H-IIA rocket. The rocket is not as famous as the Falcon 9 or SpaceX’s Falcon HeavyBut they do have a great history with over 40 successful launches, most from the Japanese satellite system.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will host a live broadcast of the launch from Japan. So, put it on your schedule at once. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the Red Planet, this is all you need to know about the mission to Mars Perseverance.