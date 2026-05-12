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Best Incest Movies of All Time

Films that explore taboo subjects often leave the strongest impressions, especially when they approach complex themes with emotional depth and nuance. Movies that explore incest or forbidden relationships frequently grapple with complex moral questions, presenting multiple perspectives and allowing viewers to connect more deeply with conflicted characters.

The American Film Institute (AFI), in its list of the top 100 films of all time, includes several works that revolve around prohibited or socially unacceptable relationships. Among the top ten, films such as Romeo and Juliet, The Godfather, Citizen Kane, and West Side Story deal with relationships constrained by family ties, social boundaries, or deeply ingrained traditions. These stories focus on love and loyalty that clash with societal norms, which is one reason they remain so influential in cinematic history.

While not everyone agrees that films addressing such controversial subject matter deserve acclaim, they undeniably offer a unique lens through which to examine human emotions, morality, and consequence. By portraying relationships that challenge accepted boundaries, these movies encourage audiences to reflect on love, identity, and the limits imposed by society.

Such films often highlight the repercussions of crossing forbidden lines and confronting taboos head-on. Over time, stories built around these themes have carved out a distinct niche in cinema, gaining attention for their emotional intensity and psychological complexity rather than for shock value alone.

Although mainstream audiences often gravitate toward action, drama, or violent genres, films centered on sensitive or unconventional themes appeal to viewers seeking deeper emotional exploration. These stories can prompt reflection and challenge preconceived notions, offering insight into situations far removed from everyday experience.

In this post, we explore notable films that address incest or closely related taboo themes, focusing on how they handle character development, emotional conflict, and moral tension. Rather than glorifying the subject, these movies stand out for their storytelling, impact, and the conversations they continue to inspire.

Best Incest Movies of All Time

1. The Dreamers

The Dreamers is a romantic drama film based on Gilbert Adair’s 1988 novel The Holy Innocents.

In the film The Dreamers, a young American student in Paris in 1968 later builds a friendship with a French brother and sister.

The Dreamers is set against the backdrop of the 1968 Paris student riots. It has received a 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Bernardo Bertolucci directed The Dreamers, Gilbert Adair wrote the screenplay, and Jeremy Thomas produced it.

The cast of The Dreamers includes Michael Pitt as Matthew, Eva Green as Isabelle, Louis Garrel as Theo, Anna Chancellor as Mother, Robin Renucci as Father, and Jean-Pierre Kalfon as Himself.

The Dreamers was made under the Recorded Picture Company and Peninsula Films. TFM distribution, Medusa Distribuzione, and Fox Searchlight Pictures distributed the film The Dreamers.

The film Dogtooth was released in Italy on 10 October 2003. The Dreamers’ budget was 15 million USD; the box office collected around 15.12 million USD. The Dreamers has 12 soundtracks in total.

The movie is available in two different versions. An uncut, NC-17-rated version with three extra minutes is available.

Additionally, we have an R-rated version without the 3 minutes from the uncut version.

2. Dogtooth:

Dogtooth is a Greek film that includes elements of drama and thriller. In it, a controlling and manipulative father tries to lock his three adult offspring in a state of perpetual childhood.

He does this by keeping them prisoner within the sprawling family compound. The film Dogtooth has received a strong response from audiences.

The film Dogtooth has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10. Yorgos Lanthimos directed it, and Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou wrote it. Iraklis Mavroidis, Yorgos Tsourianis, and Athina Rachel Tsangari produced it.

The film Dogtooth premiered at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival on 18 May and was released in Greece on 11 November 2009.

The American premiere of the film Dogtooth was on 25th June 2010, and Kino International handled it.

The main cast of Dogtooth includes Christos Stergioglou as the Father, Angeliki Papoulia as the older daughter, Christos Passalis as the Son, Michelle Valley as the Mother, Mary Tsoni as the younger daughter, and Anna Kalaitzidou as Christina.

The film Dogtooth was made under Boo Productions. Feelgood Entertainment distributed the film Dogtooth.

Dogtooth has received many awards, including at the Cannes Film Festival and the Estoril Film Festival.

3. Murmur of the Heart:

The Murmur of the Heart is a French film full of comedy and drama, and has received a very positive response from audiences.

The film Murmur of the Heart follows the story of an open-minded teenage boy at a time when France was nearing the end of the First Indochina War.

The boy is torn between a rebellious urge to discover love and his beloved mother’s ever-present, dominating affection.

Louis Malle directed the film Murmur of the Heart, which Vincent Malle and Claude Nedjar produced. It has received a 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Murmur of the Heart was made under Nouvelles Editions de Films, Vides Cinematografica, Marianne Productions, and Franz Seitz Filmproduktion. Orion Classics distributed the film Murmur of the Heart.

The main cast of the film Murmur of the Heart includes Lea Massari as Clara Chevalier, Benoit Ferreux as Laurent Chevalier, Michael Lonsdale as Father Henri, Daniel Gelin as Charles Chevalier, and Ave Ninchi as Augusta.

The film Murmur of the Heart was released on 28th April 1971 in France and on 20th October 1971 in Italy.

The film Murmur of the Heart was released in French. If we get any other updates about it, we will add them here.

The film was first screened at the 1971 Cannes Film Festival and later became a box-office success throughout France.

It received terrific reviews in the U.S. and was nominated for the Academy Award for the Original Screenplay category.

4. Lovers of the Arctic Circle:

Lovers of the Arctic Circle is a Spanish film called The Lovers from the North Pole.

The film Lovers of the Arctic Circle is full of drama, mystery, and romance. It has received a 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Lovers of the Arctic Circle is set in cold Lapland, Finland, under the eternal midnight sun. It follows the story of two ardent lovers.

They reunite after an extended period, and their reunion is governed by a powerful, eloquent circular motif woven from faith, love, and destiny.

The film Lovers of the Arctic Circle, written and directed by Julio Medem, received two Goya Awards in 1999.

It was produced by Fernando Bovaira, Txarly Llorente, Fernando de Garcillan, and Enrique Lopez Lavigne.

The film Lovers of the Arctic Circle was shot in Madrid and some locations in Finland. It has received a great response from the audience.

The main cast of the film Lovers of the Arctic Circle includes Najwa Nimri as Ana, Nancho Novo as Alvaro, File Martinez as Otto, and Maru Valdivielso as Olga.

The film Lovers of the Arctic Circle was released in Spain on September 4, 1998. It is in Spanish and runs for 112 minutes.

5. Shame:

Shame is a British psychological erotic drama set in New York. The audience responded very positively.

The film Shame has a rating of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It follows Brandon, a 30-something man living in New York.

He is not able to fix his sex life. But then, his wayward younger sister shifts into his apartment, and after that, the world of Brandon spirals out of control.

The film Shame examines the nature of need and shows how we live, including the experiences that shape us.

Steve McQueen directed and wrote the film Shame with Abi Morgan. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman produced it.

Shame was made under Film4, Alliance Films, HanWay Films, UK Film Council, Lipsync Productions, and See-Saw Films. Momentum Pictures distributed the film Shame.

The lead cast of the film Shame includes Michael Fassbender as Brandon Sullivan, Carey Mulligan as Sissy Sullivan, Nicole Beharie as Marianne, James Badge Dale as David, and Alex Manette as Steven.

Shame was filmed in New York in January 2011 and premiered at the 68th Venice Film Festival.

Shame has received many awards, including the National Board of Review Awards, British Independent Film Awards, and Houston Film Critics Society Awards.

The film Shame was released in Venice on September 4, 201,1, and in the United Kingdom on January 13, 201,2.

The film Shame had a budget of 6.5 million USD, and it grossed 20.4 million USD at the box office. If we receive any further updates on the file, we will add them here.

6. The Quiet:

The Quiet is an American film that crosses between a psychological thriller, a crime film, and a drama. It has received a positive response from critics.

The film The Quiet follows the story of a deaf teenager who moves in with her godparents after her father’s unexpected death.

There, she finds that their daughter’s unwanted and cruel behavior may indicate a strange and dark secret within the family.

The film The Quiet has a rating of 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Jamie Babbit directed it, and Carolyn Pfeiffer, Andrea Sperling, Joel Michaely, and Holly Wiersma produced it.

Sony Pictures Classics distributed the film The Quiet. The film runs 91 minutes.

The budget for the film The Quiet was 900000 USD, and the film has collected around 381420 USD at the box office.

The main cast of the film The Quiet includes Elisha Cuthbert as Nina Deer, Camilla Belle as Dot, Martin Donovan as Paul Deer, Shawn Ashmore as Connor Kennedy, and Edie Falco as Olivia Deer.

The film The Quiet was shot in Austin, Texas, in September and October 2014. The movie The Quiet premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on 12th September 2005. It was released on 25th August 2006 in the United States.

7. The Cement Garden:

The Cement Garden is a British film. The film The Cement Garden is full of drama. It has received a great response from the audience.

The Cement Garden has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 110. In it, four children live with their ill mother.

After her death, they hold things together. They are living in their isolated house. They start to deteriorate mentally, and they try to hide their mom’s decomposing corpse. They try to hide the corpse in a makeshift concrete sarcophagus.

Andrew Birkin directed the film The Cement Garden. Andrew Birkin and Ian McEwan wrote it. Bee Gilbert and Ene Vanaveski produced the film The Cement Garden.

The main cast of the film The Cement Garden includes Andrew Robertson as Jack, Alice Coulthard as Sue, Sinead Cusack as Mother, Charlotte Gainsbourg as Julie, Ned Birkin as Tom, and Hanns Zischler as Father.

The Cement Garden was entered into the 43rd Berlin International Film Festival, where Birkin received the Silver Bear for Best Director.

The running time of the film The Cement Garden is 105 minutes. The film The Cement Garden was released in February 1993.

8. Oldboy:

Oldboy is a South Korean film that is a noir action, drama, and thriller. The audience has responded well to the film.

The film Oldboy has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10. It is 120 minutes long and follows the story of Oh Dae-Su, who was kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years.

He has to find his captor, and he has only five days to see him. Park Chan-wook directed the film Oldboy.

Oldboy is based on a Japanese manga series titled Old Boy by Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi. Lim Seung-Yong produced the film Oldboy.

The lead cast of the film Oldboy includes Choi Min-sik as Oh Dae-Su, Yoo Ji-Tae as Lee Woo-jin, Kang Hye-Jung as Mi-do, Ji Dae-Han as No Joo-hwan, and Kim Byeong-ok as Mr. Han.

The film Oldboy was made under Show East and distributed by the same. The running time of the film Oldboy is 120 minutes.

Oldboy has received the Blue Dragon Film Award, the British Independent Film Award, the Director’s Cut Award, the Grand Bell Award, and many others.

Oldboy was released on November 21, 2003. If we get any other updates about the film, we will add them here.

9. Illegitimate:

Illegitimate is a Romanian drama film that has received a good response from the audience. The series has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the series Illegitimate, there are two siblings and an Illegitimate love. In addition, there is a father who is a doctor and also several accusations.

There is also a family in which no one has said anything about the line between legal and moral. They have not said anything about when it comes to abortion.

The film Illegitimate is worth watching. It has a good story. The main cast includes Adrian Titieni as Victor Anghelescu, Bogdan Albulescu as Cosma Anghelescu, Alina Grigore as Sasha Anghelescu, Cristina Olteanu as Gilda Anghelescu, and Robi Urs as Romeo Anghelescu.

Adrian Sitaru directed the film Illegitimate. It was written by Alina Grigore and Adrian Sitaru. Anamaria Antoci produced the film Illegitimate.

Illegitimate is a popular Romanian film released in Berlin on February 13, 2016.

It was released in Romanian. If we get any other updates about the film Illegitimate, we will add them here. So make sure you check out his website frequently.

10. Beau Pere:

Beau Pere is a French film. Full of comedy, drama, and romance. It is worth watching Aorth, one of the most popular French films.

The film Beau Pere has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. It follows the story of Marion, a 14-year-old girl who falls in love with her stepfather, Remy.

She falls in love with him after his death. Remy is morose. He is a musician around 30 years old, and his marriage to Martine is souring.

Later, Martine dies in a car accident, and after that, Marion, her 14-year-old daughter, wants to stay with Remy instead of going to her father’s house.

Remy agrees with that. He loves and has aaised her, and she offers him emotional responsibility.

The film Beau Pere was nominated for Cesar Awards and has received the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The main cast of the film Beau Pere includes Patrick Dewaere as Remi, Maurice Ronet as Charly, Ariel Besse as Marion, Genevieve Mnich as Simone, and Maurice Risch as Nicolas.

Bertrand Biler wrote and directed the 123-minute film Beau Pere, which Alain Sarde produced and Paradfrance Films distributed.

The film Beau Pere was released on 16th September 1981. It was released in French.

Beau Pere was played at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival and had an international release.

11. The Ballad of Jack and Rose:

The Ballad of Jack and Rose is a drama film. The film The Ballad of Jack and Rose follows the story of a father and daughter.

They get isolated on an island off the East Coast, and they are trying to live on a once-thriving commune grapple along with the limits of sexuality and family.

The Ballad of Jack and Rose has received positive reviews from critics. However, it has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film’s lead cast, The Ballad of Jack and Rose, includes Daniel Day-Lewis as Jack Slavin, Catherine Keener as Kathleen, Camilla Belle as Rose Slavin, Paul Dano as Thaddius, and Ryan McDonald as Rodney.

Rebecca Miller wrote and directed The Ballad of Jack and Rose, which was produced by Caroline Kaplan, Ethan Smith, Graham King, Lemore Syvan, and Melissa Marr.

The Ballad of Jack and Rose is a 112-minute film distributed by IFC Films.

The budget of the film The Ballad of Jack and Rose was 1.5 million USD, and the box office has collected around 1.126 million USD.

The Ballad of Jack and Rose premiered on 23rd January 2005 at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. The film The Ballad of Jack and Rose was released in the United States on 25th March 2005.

12. Lolita:

Lolita is a drama film that has received a strong response from audiences. It has a rating of6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Lolita is full of drama and romance. In it, an English professor falls for a mirror and later faces the consequences of his actions.

The film Lolita has many soundtracks. The main cast includes Jeremy Irons as Professor Humbert, Dominique Swain as Dolores Lolita Haze, Frank Langella as Clare Quilty, and Melanie Griffith as Charlotte Haze.

The film Lolita is based on Vladimir Nabokov’s novel of the Same Name. Adrian Lyne directed it, and Mario Kassar and Joel B. Michaels produced it.

The film Lolita was made under Pathe. The Samuel Goldwyn Company and AMLF distributed the film Lolita.

The film Lolita was released on 2 September 25,1997, in Rome, on 1 January 14,1998, in France, and on 2 September 25,19, in the United States.

13. La Luna:

La Luna is an Italian-American film, also known as Luna. La Luna is a drama film. It has received good reviews from critics.

The film La Luna has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. It follows a teenage boy whose life is in trouble and his relationship with his parents, including an incestuous relationship with his mother.

In the film La Luna, while touring in Italy, an American opera singer is having an incestuous relationship with her son. She wants to help him overcome his heroin addiction.

Bernardo Bertolucci directed the film La Luna. Giovanni Bertolucci produced it. Franco Arcalli, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Giuseppe Bertolucci gave the story of the film La Luna.

The film La Luna was made under Fiction Cinematografica and 20th Century Fox. 20th Century Fox distributed it.

The main cast of the film La Luna includes Jill Clayburgh as Caterina Silveri, Veronica Lazar as Marina, Matthew Barry as Joe Silveri, Tomas Milian as Giuseppe, and Renato Salvatori as Communist.

The film La Luna was released on September 30, 1979. If we get any other updates about the film, we will add them here. So make sure you visit this website regularly.

14. Beautiful Kate:

Beautiful Kate is an Australian film. That combines drama and mystery. The audience has responded well to the film.

The film Beautiful Kate follows the story of a writer who reawakens his childhood trauma from the past. It happens when he comes back home because of his estranged sister’s request to grieve their father’s impending death.

The writer, Ned Kendall, asks Sally who his sister is. Their father is dying, so they come home to say goodbye to him.

The family home is located in a very remote and isolated area. The film Beautiful Kate has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Rachel Ward directed the film Beautiful Kate, which was shot in the Flinders Ranges.

The film Beautiful Kate is based on Beautiful Kate by Newton Thornburg. Bryan Brown and Leah Churchill-Brown produced the film, Beautiful Kate.

Roadshow Entertainment distributed the film, Beautiful Kate. The film Beautiful Kate was released on 6th August 2009.

The lead cast of the film Beautiful Kate includes Ben Mendelsohn as Ned Kendall, Bryan Brown as Bruce Kendall, and Rachel Griffiths as Sally Kendall.

15. The Blue Lagoon:

The Blue Lagoon is an American film with adventure, drama, romance, and survival.

The Blue Lagoon received a good response from the audience. It is a very famous film full of survival drama. The film has received 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Blue Lagoon is set in the Victorian period. Two children get shipwrecked on a tropical island in the South Pacific.

No adult helps them to find a route. So, instead, the two try to make a simple life together. They are still unaware that sexual maturity will soon intervene.

Randal Kleiser directed the film The Blue Lagoon. The film The Blue Lagoon is based on a romantic novel titled The Blue Lagoon by Henry De Vere Stacpoole. Randal Kleiser produced it.

The film The Blue Lagoon was made under Columbia Pictures. The same has distributed the film The Blue Lagoon.

The main cast of the film The Blue Lagoon includes Brooke Shields as Emmeline Lestrange, Christopher Atkins as Richard Lestrange, and Bradley Pryce as Little Paddy Lestrange.

The Blue Lagoon was released in the United States on June 20, 1980. It has a running time of 105 minutes.

16. Close My Eyes:

Close My Eyes is a 1991 film that has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Close My Eyes is full of drama and romance. In the film Close My Eyes, an estranged brother and sister start an intense sexual relationship behind the curtain of their otherwise everyday working-class lives.

Stephen Poliakoff wrote and directed the film Close My Eyes, which stars Alan Rickman, Saskia Reeves, and Clive Owen.

Therese Pickard produced the film Close My Eyes, which was made under FilmFour International and distributed by Artificial Eye.

The film Close My Eyes was released on 6th September 1991. The running time of each episode of the series Close My Eyes ranges from 100 minutes.

The film Close My Eyes takes place in 1985. A town planning student named Richard Gillespie goes to meet his older sister, Natalie. They are not close to each other since they grew up separately.

The series Close My Eyes is worth watching. It has received positive reviews from critics. If we get any other updates about the film Close My Eyes, we will add them here.

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