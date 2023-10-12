Korean Action Thriller Netflix Movie Ballerina – An Assassin’s Tale of Revenge

The latest Netflix film starring Jeon Jong-seo is again back with another fantastic venture. A recent action thriller movie starring Jeon Jong-seo has made the waves go crazy with her brilliant performance. The film was released on 5 October 2023 after its premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival.

Ballerina: A Tale of Friendship and Revenge

It is the story of two best friends, amongst whom one dies, and another one sets on the vengeful path of avenging the dead one. The lead role is Jang Ok-ju, a former bodyguard who is all set to attack and take down a sex trafficking ring to avenge her friend Choi Min-hee. So many dangerous elements are associated with such a situation, but she is determined to take revenge.

Cast Members

Jeon Jong-seo played the lead character, Jang Ok-ju. Along with her, Kim Ji-hoon plays Choi-Pro, Park Yu-rim plays Choi Mi-hee, and Shin Se-hwi is the female student in the film. Additional cast members are Kim Mu-yeol, Kim Young-ok, Joo Hyun, Jang Yoon-ju, and more. Each of the cast’s performances has been appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Lee Chung-hyun Venture

The movie Ballerina is written as well as directed Lee Chung-hyun. Choi Ji-young produced it, and the music was by Gray. The associated company is Climax Studio. After the film premiered on 5th October, it was released through their official platform, Netflix.

Leading Role by Jeon Jong-seo

She is also known as Rachel Jun and is quite a famous actress in the South Korean film industry. Many of her roles have been appreciated and went viral for her acting skills. She is not just an actress but also a brand ambassador for many international brands.

Jeon Jong has been active since 2018 and has worked in many noticeable movies. Her role as Tokyo in the globally popular remake of Money Heist – Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has been a career turning point.

Amongst a number of nominations, Jeon has won many prestigious awards for various categories. The action-thrilling scenes in Ballerina have been the center of attraction amongst all the fans. She has done a tremendous job throughout the film, and many scenes are filled with absolute violence.

From one scene to the next, there has been an absolute change of plot and scene, leaving viewers speechless. Along with that, each character’s story is also compelling and mysterious. That is also something that the audience wants to stay connected with.