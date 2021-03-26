Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 is an adventure with fantasy film. It is the third part of the series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The cast and crew of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 include Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, Kevin Guthrie, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Richard Coyle, and Oliver Masucci.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 Film Release Date

In this film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, the time will be changed. The story will take place after many years of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The story will start in Rio De Janerio, Brazil, and in Berlin, Germany.

There will be World War 2, and the Wizarding World will be a part of it. The release date of Fantastic Beasts was delayed many times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 was set to release on 12th November 2021, but it was delayed. Now, the film will be released on 15th July 2022.

The upcoming film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 was directed by David Yates. J. K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis produced the film.

J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves did the screenplay of the film, and J. K. Rowling gave the story of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3. James Newton Howard gave the music in the film.

The cinematography and editing of the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 were done by George Richmond and Mark Day, respectively. The film was made under Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed it.

