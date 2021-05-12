Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein – Sai Come Back to Home with Virat- The Latest Update

Sai went to the hospital to look for Virat. At the hospital, they both went closer to each other, and they also had some great moments.

Sai cleared that she will take care of Virat until he gets better, and she will live with him at Chavan’s house.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein New Episode download

But Sai also cleared that she will leave the house after Virat’s recovery. Virat tried to talk with Sai and started a deep conversation. He is trying to create a better bond with Sai.

After that, Mohit and Ashwini went to the hospital and meets with Sai. They thanked Sai for taking care of Virat.

Virat goes a home and Sai goes along with him. Virat told Sai to complete the formalities of the hospital. Virat got tensioned after hearing that Sai will leave the Chavan house after the recovery of him.

But Ashwini tells him that Sai’s mind will change after reaching the Chavan house and she assures Virat that they all will convince Sai to stay in the Chavan house. Pakhi is not happy with the return of Sai to the Chavan house.

