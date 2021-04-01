Zola Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer.

Zola is an upcoming American biographical film that contains comedy and drama. The story is based on a 148-tweet thread.

Zola is a waitress at one restaurant. At the restaurant, she meets a prostitute named Stefani. After the first meet, they exchange the contact details of each other.

Now, they both trying very hard to make money. So, Stefani decided to go on a cross-country road trip. She asks Zola to join her. She wants to make more money by dancing in strip clubs in Florida.

Zola agrees, and she becomes ready to go. On the trip, Zola finds herself trapped. Because there are two other guys named Derrek – Stefani’s boyfriend and Z – Stafani’s pimp. The trip becomes craziest and wild for Zola.

The cast of the film Zola includes Taylour Paige as Aziah “Zola” King, Riley Keough as Stefani, Nicholas Braun as Derrek, Colman Domingo as Z, Ari’el Stachel as Sean, Jason Mitchell as Dion, Nelcie Souffrant as Gail, Nasir Rahim as Jonathan, and Jarquale Stewart as C.C.

The film Zola was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on 24th January 2020. The film Zola was directed by Janicza Bravo and produced by Kara Baker, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh, Elizabeth Haggard, and Dave Franco.

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris did the screenplay of the film Zola. The shooting of the film Zola was started on 29th October 2018. Mica Levi gave the music in the film Zola.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Ari Wegner did the cinematography, and Joi McMillon completed the editing of the film Zola. The film Zola was completed under three production companies includes Killer Films, Gigi Films, and Ramona Films.

A24, Sony Pictures Releasing, and Stage 6 Films distributed it. The film Zola will be released on 30th June 2021 in the United States. The length of the film Zola is 90 minutes.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the American biographical film Zola.

Check this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.