Halo Season 2 Starts Filming with New Cast including Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo

The makers of the show Halo have finally started filming for their upcoming Halo Season 2 and fans are very excited. Along with the new season, there is other news to be happy about. It is about new cast members included for the second season of the show. Let’s get straight into it and know more about new and very popular cast members of Halo Season 2.

Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo: New Cast Members

Do you remember legendary Claus Michaelson from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries? Well, that is just the person who has been recruited to play James Ackerson in Halo Season 2. He will be playing the role of an intelligence operative who is quite ambitious and climbing various ranks throughout his career in Naval Intelligence.

‘Halo’: Joseph Morgan & Cristina Rodlo Join Season 2 Of Paramount+ Series https://t.co/pPu1Vn65EV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2022

Along with him, we are also going to see Cristina Rodlo playing Talia Perez. She happens to be a corporal specializing in the linguistics for UNSC Marine Corp Communications unit. She is a recently recruited officer and will soon face her first real combat.

Halo Season 2 has officially started filming, and two new cast members have joined the team. https://t.co/XjXDhigTkL — IGN (@IGN) September 15, 2022

Halo: The Series

Halo is a military science fiction series streaming on Paramount+ and since the first season release, received a great response from the audience. The show producers include 343 Industries, Showtime Networks, One Big Picture, Chapter Eleven, Covenant, and Amblin Television.

The series is developed by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen and is based on the popular video game franchise The Halo. Lead roles in the show include Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor as the main characters. Along with them, there are many other noticeable actors playing interesting roles. The first season of the show was released in March 2022 and has already been renewed for its second installment.

Get yourself cozy for a round-up of Halo news in this month's Community Update, where we give you the latest on Halo Infinite and MCC (including a word on the future of Spartan Points), Season 2 of @HaloTheSeries, @HCS, and much more…https://t.co/KugJBebSQn pic.twitter.com/lO71nVk0Js — Halo (@Halo) September 14, 2022

Filming Already Started for the Second Season

Fans recently got to know about Halo Season 2 filming when the makers of the show released the latest news. According to that, there was a picture of leading cast members posing for the picture. The location is Iceland and further shooting will be done in Budapest, Hungary.

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

The picture shared over the official Twitter of the series has a fascinating caption. It reads, “The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now.” And it contains four of the leading cast members dressed as the Spartans. The first season of the show has been the second-most watched original series on the online platform Paramount+.