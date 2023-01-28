Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update About The Release Date.

It is a Spanish heist crime drama tv series. It is also known as La Casa De Papel. Four seasons of the series Money Heist were already released, and the fifth one is coming.

Netflix renewed the series Money Heist for the fifth season in July 2020. It is confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 will be the last and final season.

Money Heist Season 4 was shot in Madrid, Spain. It seems that the production of the series Money Heist Season 5 is about to complete, and Season 5 will soon be released.

Let’s talk about the series Money Heist Season 5.

Money Heist Season 5:

In Money Heist Season 4, we have seen that Lisbon gets caught by the Police. But the professor plans to get Lisbon free and join the team at the bank.

In the last scene of Money Heist Season 4, we have seen that Sierra finds the place where the Professor hid. She caught the Professor and pointed a gun in the face of Professor.

Money Heist Season 4 left with a cliffhanger. The suspense will be revealed in Money Heist Season 5. It will be the last and final season. So, we expect that the story will end in the upcoming Money Heist Season 5. Let’s talk about the release date of Money Heist Season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date:

We expect that Money Heist Season 5 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022 on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Money Heist Season 1 was released on 2nd May 2017, Season 2 was released on 16th October 2017, Season 3 was released on 19th July 2019, and Season 4 was released on 3rd April 2020.

Money Heist Season 1 includes nine episodes and Season 2 includes six episodes. Money Heist Season 3 and Season 4 includes eight episodes each.

Let’s see the cast of Money Heist Season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast:

Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveira – Tokyo Alvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina – The Professor Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo – Lisbon Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa – Berlin Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes – Rio Jaime Lorente as Ricardo – Denver Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide – Stockholm Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo Luka Peros as Marsella Belen Cuesta as Manila Miguel Angel Silvestre Patrick Criado

Alex Pina created the series Money Heist. Manel Santisteban composed the theme music in the series Money Heist. The opening theme of the series Money Heist named My Life Is Going On was composed by Cecilia Krull.

The series Money Heist is available to watch in the Spanish language on the OTT platform Netflix. The series Money Heist was shot in various locations such as Spain, Panama, Italy, and Thailand.

Alex Pina, Sonia Martinez, Jesus Colmenar, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens were the executive producers of the series Money Heist.

Migue Amoedo did the cinematography of the series Money Heist. It was edited by David Pelegrin, Luis Miguel Gonzalez, Bedmar, Veronica Callon, Raul Mora, Regino Hernandez, Raquel Marraco, and Patricia Rubio.

The series Money Heist was made under Antresmedia and Vancouver Media. Antena 3 Television and Netflix distributed the series Money Heist.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Money Heist Season 4.

