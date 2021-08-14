The Protege Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Protege is an American film. The film The Protege includes action, drama, and thriller. It seems that the film The Protege will receive a good response from the audience.

The Protege is full of action and thriller. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film The Protege.

The Protege:

The film The Protege follows the story of Anna. She is an assassin who was raised by Moody after he found her in the aftermath of the massacre in Saigon.

The film The Protege was directed by Martin Campbell. It was written by Richard Wenk. The film The Protege was produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Chris Milburn, and Moshe Diamant.

The film The Protege stars Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson. David Tattersall did the cinematography of the film The Protege. It was edited by Angela M. Catanzaro.

Rupert Parkes gave the music in the film The Protege. The film The Protege was made under Millennium Media, Fourteen Films, I Road Productions, Campbell Grobman Films, and Ingenious Media. Lionsgate distributed the film The Protege.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film The Protege.

The Protege Cast:

See the cast of the film The Protege below.

Maggie Q as Anna Dutton Michael Keaton as Rembrandt Robert Patrick as Billy Boy David Rintoul as Edward Hayes Ray Fearon as Duquet Samuel L. Jackson as Moody Dutton Patrick Malahide as Vohl Ori Pfeffer as Athens Caroline Loncq as Claudia

Let’s see the release date of the film The Protege.

The Protege Release Date:

The film The Protege will be released on 20th August 2021. The shooting of the film The Protege was started in January 2020.

It was started under the title The Asset. The film The Protege was shot in Bucharest, London, and Da Nang. Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Protege.

The Protege Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film The Protege below. It was released by Lionsgate Movies on 12th May 2021.

