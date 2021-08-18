Red Shoes Episode 23 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Red Shoes is a South Korean tv series. The series Red Shoes has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Red Shoes includes Melodrama, Revenge, and Romance. The series Red Shoes premiered on KBS2. It airs every weekday at 19:50 KST. Let’s get all the details about the series Red Shoes.

Red Shoes:

The series Red Shoes follows the story of a daughter. She wants to take revenge on her heartless mother. She left her father and brother in search of success and love.

The series Red Shoes was created by Ki Min-Soo, Kim Sang-hwi, and KBS Drama Division. It was written by Hwang Soon-young. Park Gi-Hyeon directed the series Red Shoes.

The series Red Shoes stars Choi Myung-gil, So Yi-Hyun, and Park Yoon-Jae. Choi In-hee is the composer in the series Red Shoes.

The series Red Shoes was executively produced by Hong Seok-gu – KBS. Sohn Ok-hyun produced the series Red Shoes. The running time of each episode of the series Red Shoes ranges around 40 minutes.

The series Red Shoes was made under OH Story. KBS distributed the series Red Shoes. Let’s see the cast of the series Red Shoes.

Red Shoes Cast:

Find the cast of the series Red Shoes below.

Choi Myung-gil as Min Hee-kyeong So Yi-hyun as Kim Jem-ma Park Yoon-jae as Yoon Gi-seok Shin Jung-yoon as Yoon Hyeon-seok Jung Yoo-min as Kwon Hye-bin Yang Geum-seok as Lee Kyung Hee Lee Sook as Yang Seon-hee Kim Kwang-young as So Tae-gil Ji Ji-yoon as Lee Kun-wook Ha Eun-jin as Jung Yoo-kyung

Let’s see the release date of the 23rd Episode of the series Red Shoes.

Red Shoes Episode 23 Release Date:

The 23rd episode of the series Red Shoes will be released on 19th August 2021. The series Red Shoes includes a total of 100 episodes.

If we get any other update about the series Red Shoes, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Red Shoes.

Red Shoes Trailer:

Find the teaser trailer of the series Red Shoes below.

