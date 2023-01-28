27 Of The Best Video Editing Apps For Instagram To Create Beautiful Videos

Video editing is a powerful part of the modern digital experience, allowing users to create beautiful, shareable experiences with their images. Instagram has become one of the most popular visual platforms, with millions of people sharing their stories and experiences every day.

To help you make the most of your Instagram video content, we’ve compiled a list of 27 apps for video editing on Instagram that can help you create beautiful visuals and tell compelling stories.

Each app has different capabilities to suit your particular style, depending on what kind of videos you need to make—whether for an Instagram story or longer-form videos. With these tools, you can add special effects to your photos and videos and incorporate GIFs or sound bites.

An edition can also add soundtracks to videos using advanced features such as audio mixing and multi-track editing. Plus, depending on the app you use, you may be able to schedule posts in advance from within the app itself so that they go out just when they need to go out.

We hope this list will help you create stunning video content that stands out above the rest! So take some time to explore each one and find what makes it unique!

Best Video Editing Apps for Instagram

Capturing your best moments on camera and editing them on a mobile device has never been easier with the wide range of video editing apps available to us.

These apps can help you transform your videos into cinematic masterpieces, with an array of filters and effects to choose from. With so many options to choose from, let’s dive into the best video editing apps for Instagram so you can create beautiful videos for your followers.

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is one of the most powerful video editing apps for Instagram content creators. It’s perfect for creating and publishing short and vibrant videos for social media. The app is available on iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows devices.

The key features of Adobe Premiere Rush are:

– Customizable video templates, making it easy to create high-impact videos.

– A range of powerful editing tools to edit your footage quickly and efficiently.

– Easy access library that stores all your media in one place so you can easily find what you need.

– Ability to add titles, transitions, effects, and animations to make your videos stand out amongst others on Instagram.

– Resize content for vertical aspect ratios with one click for optimum display on mobile devices like phones or tablets.

– Automated audio mixing and filters that help you enhance sound quality.

– Cloud Sync so you can continue your work from any compatible device at any point in time without losing progress or having to start over again from scratch each time.

InShot

InShot is a popular video-editing app, perfect for people wanting to quickly edit their Instagram videos and content. The lightweight app skips many of the complex tools and specialized settings of other video editing apps and instead provides a simple and intuitive range of features.

Users can add music to their videos, split them, trim them using powerful timeline controls and correct the color balance. It’s also possible to crop videos in post-production and create visually appealing SPL split-screencasts easily. InShot focuses on creating artfully composed, eye-catching visuals that make your Instagram videos stand out from the crowd!

Other features available with InShot include sharpening control tools for sharper images, a selection of different fades for easy transitions between video clips or stills, some basic sound effects such as echo or distortion, stickers that can be added to any part of the video while maintaining its original orientation and resolution – even GIFs can be added with one tap! Finally, it’s even possible to merge several videos into one reel with no extra effort.

Quik

Quik is a free video editing app from GoPro that enables users to create great-looking videos within just moments. It leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quickly scan through your library and quickly edit the video within seconds.

This allows you to focus more on creating an engaging video instead of spending hours on the editing process. Quik also supports voice recordings, so you can add additional narration for more personalization with your videos.

Furthermore, Quik integrates with compatible GoPro cameras and allows you to have ultimate control over various aspects of your videos. With a user-friendly interface, it’s easy to immediately start recording and editing without spending much time mastering all the features it has available.

Splice

Splice is a powerful video editing app that lets Instagram users create stunning videos on their iPhones. With Splice, you can mix and match videos and photos, add music, choose from an impressive range of built-in filters, trim clips and edit your video with precision.

You can create videos in Splice’s dedicated Story mode using pre-set layouts or use the Freeform feature to create unique creations.

To get started with Splice, select your content (videos, photos, or both) and arrange them in order before tapping the play button to preview how the story will look on your timeline. With the visual sequencing tools available in place, you can easily make changes to date settings for any clip as well as adjust its aspect ratio and duration.

There are also audio settings that let you edit background sound levels along with overlaying mixes of sound effects, text overlays, and more so that your story packs a bigger punch.

For further refinement of the project’s tone and structure take advantage of Splice’s intuitive drawing tools that allow drawing on each particular frame of the movie, add transition effects and use intuitive gestural controls such as pinch zoom/rotate/pan on each layer of your video to see absolute perfection in your masterpiece! And here’s another great feature – if you have voiceovers recorded directly within the app – all you need to do is click the ‘sign’ located at the top right corner of each video layer box to start recording! Post-production elements such as dissolves will help merge multiple clips into one cohesive video masterpiece.

Magisto

Magisto is a great video editing application specifically designed for Instagram users, allowing users to simply upload their videos and automatically create a beautiful movie out of them. The app uses patented artificial intelligence technology to turn your footage into impressive movies quickly, and it also offers you the ability to add music, themes, and effects to it.

Its unique feature “storyboard” makes sure your movie follows a stylish narrative structure so that the end product looks professional. It offers five editing tools for improved control over filters and music remixing, allowing users to make stunning videos in just a few taps! In addition, Magisto also allows you to share your videos directly on YouTube and other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Boomerang

Boomerang, developed by Instagram, is a great video editing app to create small, looped videos. You can easily record quick action sequences and turn these sequences into sharable content in just a few seconds.

This app offers an array of features such as adjusted speed controls, portrait mode, and real-time preview options that make it extremely easy to use and perfect for Instagram creators. The intuitive design and functional elements also allow you to take great pictures as well!

At the end of the editing cycle, you can quickly share your Boomerangs with just one tap allowing you to quickly post your freshly made videos onto Instagram. With Boomerang being so simple and versatile it’s no wonder why it’s one of the best video editing apps for Instagram making sure your posts are always looking their best!

FilmoraGo

FilmoraGo is an easy-to-use and powerful editing platform designed to make professional-looking videos with minimal effort. With the help of this Instagram video editor, you can easily create stunning videos or slideshows in just a few taps. It comes with a wide range of great features, such as special effects, music, text overlay, and much more.

The app also integrates with many third-party tools such as Dropbox, Google Photo, and Adobe Creative Cloud for advanced video effects creation. Additionally, it integrates with social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for easy video sharing on any device.

FilmoraGo offers both free and pro versions so you can choose the one that best meets your needs. The latter gives you access to features like custom branding watermark, photos inbox sync from iCloud or Dropbox, and more.

Cameo

One of the most popular video editing apps for Instagram is Cameo. This mobile-based app enables you to quickly and easily edit footage for your feed or stories, perfect for adding creative pizzazz to your posts.

It’s packed with features such as an intro designer, over 60 filters and effects, various aspect ratios to fit all sizes of screens, options for customizing frames with text and sticker overlays, and more.

You can also use Cameo to upload multiple video clips and photos before sharing them with Snapchat, Instagram TV (IGTV), or YouTube directly from the platform. With its rich suite of tools, Cameo makes it easier than ever before to create impressive videos on the go.

KineMaster

KineMaster is a feature-rich and advanced video editing app that can be used both by professional and novice editors. It offers a simple and smooth UI along with powerful tools to create great-looking videos quickly.

KineMaster enables you to edit both audio and video simultaneously, giving you “dual-view” editing. You can also add text, images, effects, transitions, sound bites, voiceovers, and more. The app also features up to 4K HD resolution video exports as well as options for sharing instantly on social media platforms like Youtube and Facebook.

KineMaster also works on all of the devices it supports — including phones, tablets, Chromebooks, or desktop devices — so you’ll always be able to work regardless of where you are.

VivaVideo

VivaVideo is one of the top video editing apps for creating beautiful Instagram videos. This free mobile video editor offers great options for loading and editing photos, making videos from photos and videos, adding background music, adjusting the playback speed, and inserting text.

You can also use VivaVideo’s real-time preview option to measure quality and make sure your production looks good by reviewing while shooting or editing. It also uses green screen technology so you can quickly add a range of effects to your footage such as rainbows, foggy window backgrounds, lava lamps, and more.

The app also comes with transitions like swirls, circles, frames drop, and divides that let you move from one clip to another easily.

Beyond editing images and videos for sharing on Instagram, VivaVideo has more features like meme creation features that let you make fun montages from multiple scenes in your video at once.

And if you’re an expert creator looking to make professional-level content without complete knowledge of Adobe Premiere or other higher-end editors, VivaVideo is useful here as well—it offers control parameters like sound looping capabilities that allow creators to fine-tune their presentations.

These easy tools make VivaVideo a great choice for even novice smartphone creators looking to create compelling content quickly and easily on Instagram or other platforms (like Facebook or Twitter).

WeVideo

WeVideo is a popular video editing app that offers a range of features, allowing users to create creative content for Instagram. It includes tools such as the ability to easily add text, music, and effects, as well as the ability to quickly share videos on social media networks.

With its easy-to-use editing tools, WeVideo makes it simple for users to combine multiple clips into one video and then apply various styles of transitions and effects. Additionally, users can upload footage from their device or their cloud storage account directly from within the app.

WeVideo also provides convenient access to its video library, where users can browse thousands of licensed music tracks and images for no extra cost. The app also features in-depth tutorials that offer helpful tips and tricks for getting started with WeVideo’s various features. With WeVideo, creating stunning videos ready to be shared on Instagram has never been easier!

iMovie

iMovie is one of the most popular video editing apps available for iOS devices and provides an incredibly easy way to create videos for Instagram. It is free and includes a powerful set of editing tools you can use to turn your clips into amazing videos. It is also simple enough for beginner-level users, yet versatile enough to meet more advanced needs.

With this app, you can add transitions, music, text overlays, and effects such as slow motion and time-lapse. iMovie comes with a library of soundtracks but if you don’t like any of them, you can easily import your music from iTunes or GarageBand. You can also share your edited video directly on Instagram or Twitter.

Clips

Clips is a free video editing app made for iOS devices. It offers video editing capabilities on the go with an intuitive interface and convenient editing tools. This app enables users to easily create stunning videos, from making simple edits to transforming clips into incredibly polished works of art.

Clips allow users to record and import multiple video clips and combine them with text, photos, and music to craft compelling stories for Instagram. With advanced features like trimming, cropping, speeding up, and slowing down clips, you will be able to tell your stories in an exciting way that catches viewer attention and draws them in!

Additionally, the Clips App provides multiple audio settings so you can give your videos different sound effects or create a background track by adding soundtracks from iTunes. Whether you are looking to make quick edits or bring professional-level production styles to your animations, Clips is the answer!

VideoShow

VideoShow is one of the best video editing apps for Instagram, allowing creators to produce amazing videos quickly and easily. VideoShow supports a variety of formats such as MPEG-4, H.264, and AVI, as well as letting you preview clips before encoding them. The app also allows users to add audio music to their videos, add texts and emojis, add filters, create GIFs, and more.

Once edited, creators can instantly share their creations on social media platforms like Instagram. VideoShow is designed with an intuitive interface that is sure to help users create stunning visuals in no time. It’s available on both Android and iOS devices so you can take your Instagram videos to the next level!

Animoto

Animoto is a comprehensive video editing app for Instagram that allows you to create and share high-quality videos quickly and easily. It has an intuitive user interface, with easy-to-use animations, transitions, soundtracks, and voiceovers. You can enhance your videos with the use of pre-made graphics, music, and special effects.

You can also edit videos in HD resolution with Animoto’s straightforward editing tools, providing you with perfect output every time. Animoto also has a library filled with millions of high-quality royalty-free photos and music that are perfect for use within your projects. With its simple drag-and-drop functionality and professional look and feel, Animoto is great for creating stunning visuals on Instagram in no time at all.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Premiere Pro CC is an industry-standard video editing software application and part of the Creative Cloud suite, allowing users to take advantage of a range of features and tools that allow videos to be created, edited, optimized, and exported for distribution.

The app includes a range of options including an automated feature that 3D character animation, visual effects tools and supports multiple resolutions as well as support for prevalent formats such as QuickTime, AVI, and many others.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC also includes features such as 2K & 4K video support, color correction tools, audio waveform analysis tools, advanced video effects including motion blur & speed manipulation as well as pattern transitions.

Apart from this, Adobe Premiere Pro CC also allows users to output their projects in various profiles such as Facebook Video Ads Format or IGTV profiles. Additionally, the tool comes with tutorials that help new adopters get started quickly. This can be incredibly helpful for those looking to become familiar with the program but are new to video editing software.

Lumen5

Lumen5 is a video creation platform designed for marketers and business owners. It allows you to quickly create studio-quality videos in minutes with pre-built templates and drag-and-drop editing tools. You can insert your photos, videos, audio, text, music, and graphics to customize your storyboard in any way that you like.

Once you’ve finished creating your video storyboard, Lumen5 will automatically organize it into a cohesive video with the perfect cut and transitions. This user-friendly app also provides a library of music clips as well as an extensive range of filters and effects.

In addition to being an excellent editing tool for Instagram videos, Lumen5 provides features that empower users to share their content on other platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and webpages with just one click!

Videoshop

Videoshop is a user-friendly video editor app for both Android and iOS users. It’s designed for quickly and easily creating videos for use on Instagram, ensuring your clips are always in their best format.

The app features an extensive range of editing tools, enabling you to crop, patch, and add special effects to your videos. Additionally, an extensive library of transitions and effects gives you loads of creative freedom when it comes to crafting your piece – including sound effects, music tracks, and even voiceover tools.

For Instagram specifically, Videoshop also offers Instagram-specific options so that you can ensure your clips are always optimized for Instagram’s dimensions. This makes it super easy to create beautiful videos for your Instastories or share with friends quickly & easily.

Vidal

Vidal is a great video editing app for creating beautiful Instagram videos. It has powerful editing tools, allowing you to splice, trim and adjust your footage to create the perfect video. You can crop and rotate your footage, add text and effects, create custom transitions between scenes, and add slow-motion or fast-motion effects to match your pace.

Vidal also offers a variety of filters and graphic overlays that you can use to achieve the desired aesthetic effect. Additionally, it allows you to quickly share your edited video with Instagram or link it with other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

With an easy-to-navigate interface and intuitive user controls, VidLab is an ideal video editing tool for Instagram users looking to make creative and captivating content.

Video Editor & Movie Maker

Video Editor & Movie Maker is one of the most popular video editing apps for Instagram. It has an intuitive user interface and a range of editing tools that allow you to quickly and easily create beautiful videos.

You can choose from a variety of themes including travel, food, fashion, and more. With the Video Editor & Movie Maker app, you can easily combine multiple clips into one and add transitions, effects, text, music, and other media to customize the video just right.

You can also preview your project before exporting it to Instagram or other social media networks. With Video Editor & Movie Maker, you can create videos quickly with its easy-to-use tools and share them with friends on Instagram in minutes.

VOLO

VLLO (formerly known as VIMAGE) is a powerful video editing app for Android and iOS devices. The app is filled with amazing features and tools, allowing you to create professional-grade videos for Instagram.

With VLLO, you can trim and cut clips, sharpen images, adjust video speed, add pixelation effects, mix soundtracks with audio clips, add callouts and other text graphics to your videos, use transition effects between frames, and more. Additionally, the VLLO app also supports multi-track editing of up to nine soundtracks and allows you to select from over one hundred transition types.

The intuitive user interface makes it easy to learn the basics in no time and get creative with the app. VLLO gives you all of the benefits of fully featured desktop software in an easy-to-use mobile application.

Whether you’re looking to craft creative videos for your Instagram account or make fun movies of family memories on vacation – this is one of the top video editing apps for Instagram on the market.

Videoleap

Videoleap is an intuitive and powerful video editor that offers both basic and advanced features. Specifically designed for Instagram users, the app allows you to modify videos with composite effects, text layers, 3D transitions, music tracks, and 3D animations.

You can also trim and color-correct your video clips before sharing them on Instagram. With its impressive range of editing tools that include over 50 different filters, Videoleap allows users to be creative with their videos without any hassle.

Adobe Spark Video

Adobe Spark Video is a great video editing option for beginners and advanced users alike. With its simple user interface and powerful editing tools, you can quickly create professional-looking Instagram videos.

The app allows you to upload files from your iPhone, iPad, or Android device; record an audio track in real-time; and add text, music, transition effects, filters, animations, GIFs, and emojis directly within the app. You can even create stop motion videos using Adobe Spark Video’s Stop Motion Clips feature.

While the app is user-friendly and intuitive enough for a novice to use without any prior knowledge of video editing software, the vast array of tools and features make it suitable for more experienced users as well. With Adobe Spark Video’s broad range of creative tools and effects, you can easily create stunning videos that will captivate your audience on Instagram.

Videolicious

Videolicious is a feature-rich video editor and Instagram video app designed specifically for creating content for the social media platform. It offers a variety of options for editing videos, including trimming, text overlays, filters, backgrounds, music, and more.

It also includes features such as automatic time-lapse generation and facial recognition that help you find the best frames in group shots. Videolicious is free to download from the Apple App Store and has been featured in Forbes Magazine. It’s easy to use and supports 4K resolution to ensure your Instagram videos look as perfect as possible.

Video Crop

Video crop is one of the most popular video editing apps used to customize your Instagram stories and videos. This app allows you to trim, cut, and resize your videos so that they become perfectly cropped into the required size for a particular platform such as Instagram.

It not only supports vertical and horizontal clips but also provides various preset aspect ratio options: Square (1:1), HD (3:2), Wide (16:9), or Custom Ratio. Additionally, its “Quick Trim” feature lets you trim any selected clip right away, enabling you to save time when editing long videos. Moreover, it has an intuitive interface with helpful tutorials for beginners who may be unfamiliar with this type of software.

ActionDirector

ActionDirector is the perfect video editing app for Instagram users who are looking to create stunning action shots. With this easy-to-use app, you can easily create amazing videos with slow-motion and time-lapse capabilities.

This app allows you to layer up to five audio tracks so that you can get creative and add some flair to your videos. It also allows you to adjust the speed of your clips and apply music from its library or your collection.

The built-in filters allow you to make adjustments and adding custom text or graphics will make sure that your Instagram stories stand out from the crowd. With its accessibility across devices, ActionDirector is a great choice when it comes to creating eye-catching videos for Instagram.

Filmora 9

Filmora 9 is a professional-level video editing application created by Wondershare that enables you to create amazing videos for your Instagram profile. It offers advanced editing tools, such as unique effects and transitions that you can use to create captivating videos. It also includes an extensive library of royalty-free audio and video music, which makes creating stunning videos quite simple.

The app boasts a straightforward user interface, making it easy to use even for those with no prior experience in video editing. Its ‘Ready to Share’ library allows you to quickly export your creative projects so they are easy to share with your followers on Instagram. Other features include an audio mixer, color correction, and grading tools, motion graphics ability, a comprehensive selection of titles and credits, split screen support, and more.

Filmora 9 is an ideal choice for users looking for professional-level video editing capabilities right on their mobile devices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, finding the perfect video editing app for creating beautiful Instagram videos can be a challenge. With so many different options available, it can be difficult to select just one. However, by taking into account the features you need and the type of content you plan to create, you will be able to narrow down your options and find a video editing app that fits your specific needs.

edits Investing in a quality video editing app may help enhance your videos and make them stand out from the competition. By using one of the apps listed above, you will be able to take your Instagram game to the next level and make sure that everyone has eyes on your content!