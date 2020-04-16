“La Casa De Papel” aka Money Heist Season 5 Release date, cast, story:

All the Fans are enjoying one of the most exciting and thrilling series of Netflix. “La Casa de Papel”. The fourth season of the “Money Heist” has just been released on 3 April 2020. It is surely embracing its amazing journey and the people around the globe have fallen in love with the series since it first premiered in May 2017. Director of the series “Money Heist”, Jesus Colemnar knew very well how to make the fans happy.

The “Money Heist” Season 4 gave tons of relief to the fans who now have some excitement in life. Due to the Coronavirus threat, people do not have anything interesting going on as they have to stay at home for most time of the day. But now, as the fourth season has been premiered on Netflix, fans and viewers are going to enjoy the entire weekend with the episodes full of suspense, thrill, and excitement. Although the director of the series has confirmed season 5, the Coronavirus will affect the entire filming schedule.

There is news that will bring disappointment to the fans as Itziar Ituño is tested positive for the COVID-19. Itziar Ituño is one of the favorite characters of the series that plays the role of the Raquel Murillo. On the most popular social platform, Instagram Itziar Ituño wrote on 18 March, “I have had symptoms since Friday afternoon and the positive test result came back today”.

She gives the message to her fans of taking the threat of Coronavirus seriously. She wrote, “Do not take the situation lightly, there are so many lives at stake as we do not know how far it will go”.

Earlier, the news about the filming of season 5 and 6 of the series “La Casa de Papel” going to take place in mid-2020 burst out. But if we look at the current situation then the shooting will not begin until the end of the Coronavirus threat. Not only the series “Money Heist” has to postpone the filming schedule but also there are other TV shows that have to do the same including Grey’s Anatomy. One Day at a Time, and Kim’s Convenience. But It is the best time to watch your favorite movies and series.

Recently, the only pleasurable thing to watch is the season 4 of “Money Heist”. All the fans and followers are hoping for this Coronavirus threat to end as soon as possible. Season 4 will be much more interesting and exciting than the previous seasons. As there are no official announcements or updates about the filming of “La Casa de Papel” season 5, you can watch season 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the series by staying at home.

You can stream all the seasons including the latest season 4 on Netflix. If you have not watched the previous seasons of the series “La Casa de Papel” yet. Then you should spend your time watching “Money Heist” and Many other exciting series on Netflix.