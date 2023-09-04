Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Release Date, Storyline, Cast and Everything

Many audiences love to watch documentary series as they love to explore exciting things from the series. So, today, in this article, we will discuss Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, one of the newly released documentary series whose season 1 was released on 25th August 2023 and premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The plot of the series is interesting, as it covers the story of Carlos Ghosn, who became the CEO of two known companies, Renault and Nissan, at the same time.

So, in this entire article, we will discuss everything about Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1, including its release date, storyline, cast, and everything.

But, before discussing Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season, let’s talk about the IMDb ratings. Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn has 7.1 out of 10 ratings, and that too after a week of releasing its season 1, which is impressive.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Release Date:

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn is a newly released documentary series, released on 25th August 2023, with four exciting episodes on its official streaming platform, Apple TV+.

Also, many fans highly anticipate watching another season of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn series, but the thing is, the makers already made an official announcement that the series is a four-part documentary series; so, now there are fewer chances of that happening of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 2.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Storyline Overview:

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season is one of the newly released documentary-based series, directed by an Emmy-winning British filmmaker, James Jones, and was initially taken from a book under the name Boundless by Nick Kostov and Sean McLain.

The first season of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn has four exciting episodes, and every episode of the series tells us the complete story of a former CEO of Nissan and

Renault.

So, it all starts with Carlos Ghosn, a former CEO of Nissan and Renault, who tries to detail his tenacious ascent into corporate success and later escape from the place. Not only that, but Carlos Ghosn also later accepted that he also tried to land the money in Japan, revealing many other illegal activities that he had committed.

Also, here, the makers added a lot of interviews and talks that they have done with the former members who were in the company at the time of the Carlos Ghosn scam.

So, the series is worth watching, as it imparts us a lot of information about Carlos Ghosn and how he had misused his CEO’s post and used it to fulfill many illegal activities.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 List of Cast and Crew:

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn has Daniel Rosen, Martin Conway, James Gay-Rees, Anthony Galloway, and Paul Martin as the executive producers of the series, whereas Klaudia Slowik is the assistant producer along with the Rose Knight, and Hannah Paulter is the Senior Producer here in this series.

Not only that, but the complete cinematography was done by Jean-Louis Schuller and was edited by two very talented editors, Franco Bogino and Hamit Shonpal.

Besides this, there are still many people who are giving their 100% efforts to make the series successful.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 List of Episodes:

So, finally, the series is already out with the four amazing episodes on 25th August 2023 on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

And, here, the following list of episodes is all of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1; we shared the titles, too, so that the readers can easily connect with the plot of the single episodes.

Episode 01: “Hubris”

Episode 02: “Hostage Justice”

Episode 03: “Escape”

Episode 04: “Victim or Villain”

Apart from this, we do not have any news about the renewal of the series, but if it is going to happen, it will also have the same number of episodes.

Where to Watch Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1?

The official streaming platform of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Series is Apple TV+, where viewers get all the essential information about Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Series.

Also, those who have yet to watch the series can visit the same site to watch all four Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 episodes.

FAQs:

Why is Ghosn Wanted?

Many people want to know why CEO Ghosn is wanted, so it is also mentioned in the series that he is following money laundering activities in Japan and also misusing his position.

Who helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan are sent back to the US?

In the series, we all have seen that the two Americans help the former CEO of Nissan and Renault company escape from where they are already imprisoned for committing the crime.

Where did Carlos Ghosn escape?

We all know that Carlos Ghosn escaped to Lebanon, his hometown.

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1 Trailer:

Finally, guys, are you ready to watch the official trailer of one of the newly released documentary series, Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1? If Yes, here you go; click the link below and watch the first glimpse of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn Season 1.

The trailer was officially released a month ago, on 25th July 2023, on its official streaming platform and YouTube Channel. Also, the length of the trailer is one minute and fifty-eight seconds. Also, we hope you guys enjoy the trailer and the series.

Final Words:

The plot the writers added was exciting, and they also shared a lot of interviews, which they have conducted with the former members of Nissan and Renault company. Also, the fans know what happened when Carlos Ghosn was appointed CEO of the two famous firms.

Not only that, but many viewers recall when Carlos Ghosn escaped to another place after conducting many illegal activities and misusing his power.

Now, after watching part 1, many of us are waiting to watch the other part of the series, but the thing is, there are very few chances of its season 2; as the makers officially announced that it is a four-part series, in which they have covered most of the incident that happens at the time of CEO Carlos Ghosn escaped.

So, we are still determining whether there will be a season 2 of Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn.