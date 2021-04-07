Money Heist Season 5 Release Date & the Netflix Latest Update

Money Heist – La Casa de Papel is the most-watched and most popular series. Money Heist Season 5 will soon arrive. Money Heist Season 4 has gained over 65 million views.

Two new stars will join the upcoming Money Heist Season 5. It includes Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. In season 5, we will see Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Ursula Corberto as Tokyo, Miguel Herran as Rio, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Jaime Lorente as Denver, and Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

It also includes Enrique Arce as Arturo, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, and Jose Manuel Poga as Gandia.

Money Heist Season 5 will be full of drama, and many questions will be answered in Money Heist Season 4. Season 4 was ended with a cliffhanger, and the story will continue in Money Heist Season 5.

We can expect Money Heist Season 5 in late 2021 or early 2022. Money Heist Season 4 was released on 3rd April 2020. Season 5 will be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Money Heist includes Crime, Drama, Thriller, and Action. Alex Pina created the series Money Heist. The opening theme of the series Money Heist, “My Life is Going On” was performed by Cecilla Krull.

La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist Season 5 Release date

Money Heist Season 1 was released on 2nd May 2017, Season 2 was released on 16th October 2017, and Season 3 was released on 19h July 2019.

Alex Pina, Sonia Martinez, Jesus Colmenar, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens were the executive producers of the series Money Heist. The series Money Heist was shot in different locations such as Spain, Italy, Panama, and Thailand.

Let’s watch the trailer of Money Heist Season 4. The trailer of season 5 is not launched yet.

