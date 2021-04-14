Kaafir Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update.

Kaafir is a drama and thriller series. The series Kaafir is not renewed for the second season, but we expect that Kaafir Season 2 will soon announce.

Kaafir Season 1 was released on 15th June 2019, and till now, no official announcement about Kaafir Season 2 has been made. Read this article to get the latest update about Kaafir Season 2.

Kaafir Season 2:

Kaafir Season 1 includes eight episodes titled The First Meeting, A Tale of Retrospection, Truth and Lies, Judgement Day, Redemption and Retribution, Where Do We Belong, A Final Try, and The Last Goodbye.

Kaafir Season will also include 8 episodes. The series Kaafir set in Jammu and Kashmir, and most scenes of the series Kaafir was shot in Himachal Pradesh.

The series Kaafir features Kainaaz Akhtar. She is from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and she went to the Indian side of LOC by mistake. She gets caught and held prisoner. Authority thinks that she is a militant.

She gives birth to a child, and she spends seven years in prison. After seven years of imprisonment, she gets help from an Indian journalist. The journalist wants to bring them justice.

Maybe the second season of the series Kaafir Season 2 will include the continued story where it is left, or there will be a fresh start.

Let’s discuss the expected cast of the series Kaafir Season 2.

Kaafir Season 2 Cast:

Dia Mirza as Kainaaz Akhtar Mohit Rana as Vedant Rathod Umar Sharif as Mohd. Siddiqi Dara Sandhu as Rafique Abhiroy Singh as Dhruv Rathod Suhail Sidhwani as Veer Rathod Dishita Jain as Seher

Bhavani Iyer wrote the series Kaafir, and Sonam Nair directed it. Ravi Singhal composed the theme music in the series Kaafir. Raju Singh composed the background score in the series Kaafir.

The series Kaafir is available to watch in the Hindi language. The user can watch the series Kaafir on Zee5. It was released on 15th June 2019 on the OTT platform Zee5. Kaafir Season 2 will also be released on Zee5.

Siddharth P. Malhotra produced the series Kaafir. Pratik Shah completed the cinematography, and Yashashwini Y.P. edited the series Kaafir.

Each episode of the series Kaafir ranges around 40 minutes. The series Kaafir was made under Alchemy Films and Zee5 distributed it.

Find the trailer of the series Kaafir below.

