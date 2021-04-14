Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

The series Jeet Ki Zid is based on the life of a retired Indian Army Officer, Major Deependra Singh Sengar.

Jeet Ki Zid is a military drama web series. Jeet Ki Zid was released on 22nd January 2021. We can expect Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 in early 2022.

Jeet Ki Zid Season 2:

Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 is not confirmed yet. Zee5 hasn’t renewed the series Jeet Ki Zid for the second season. If we get any update about it, we will mention it here.

Jeet Ki Zid Season 1 includes seven episodes titled A Personel Reason, Thrity Seconds, Balidaan, Kargil, Suicide, Bloody Loser, and The Army Behind The Army.

In Jeet Ki Zid Season 2, maybe we will see the continued story of Jeet Ki Zid Season 1. It is a true story. On IMDb, the series Jeet Ki Zid got 8.2 out of 10.

Let’s discuss the cast of the series Jeet Ki Zid. We expect that the below-listed cast members will repeat in Jeet Ki Zid Season 2.

Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 Cast:

Amit Sadh as Major Deependra Singh Sengar Amrita Puri as Jaya Sushant Singh as Col. Chaudhary Aly Goni as Surya Gagan Randhawa Mrinal Kulkarni

The series Jeet Ki Zid is available on Zee5. The user should only watch the series Jeet Ki Zid on Zee5. They should not use piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Moviesda, Filmywap, Movierulz, etc.

To watch the series Jeet Ki Zid, the user will require a subscription to Zee5. The series Jeet Ki Zid was released on 22nd January 2021 on the OTT platform Zee5.

Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta wrote the series Jeet Ki Zid. Siddharth Mishra did the screenplay of the series Jeet Ki Zid. The series is available to watch in the Hindi language on Zee5.

Akash Chawla, Boney Kapoor, and Arunava Joy Sengupta produced the series Jeet Ki Zid. The series was shot in India. Akhilesh Shrivastava did the cinematography, and Yusuf Habibullah Khan edited the series Jeet Ki Zid.

Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 will also be released on the OTT platform Zee5. The official trailer of the series Jeet Ki Zid Season 2 is not released yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Jeet Ki Zid.

