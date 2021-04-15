Line of Duty Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a British police procedural BBC tv series. BBC has not officially renewed the series Line of Duty for the seventh season. But we expect that it will soon renew.

The filming of Line of Duty Season 6 was started in February 2020, but it was paused just after one month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was resumed in September 2020 and was completed in November 2020. Let’s get the complete detail about Line of Duty Season 7.

Line of Duty Season 7:

Line of Duty Season 6 will be released on 21st March 2021. There will be a total of seven episodes in Line of Duty Season 6. So, we expect that Season 7 will also have seven episodes.

The series Line of Duty covers the life of DS Steve Arnott, who is an authorized firearms officer. He gets transferred to Anti-corruption Unit 12 because he refused to do the unlawful shooting.

The series Line of Duty has received many awards such as the 2012 Royal Television Society Midlands Award, 2014 Royal Television Society Craft & Design Award, Broadcasting Press Guild Award, Celtic Media Festival, British Screenwriters’ Award, Royal Television Society Northern Ireland, Voice of the Listener & Viewer Award, Televisual Bulldog Award, etc.

Line of Duty Season 1 contains five episodes, and it was released on 26th June 2012. Line of Duty Season 2 to Season 6 contains six episodes. Season 2 was released on 12th February 2014; Season 3 was released on 24th March 2016; Season 4 was released on 26th March 2017; Season 5 was released on 31st March 2019.

We can expect Line of Duty Season 7 in mid-2022. Line of Duty Season 1 to Season 3 was released on BBC Two, and Season 4 to Season 6 were released on BBC One.

It is a crime drama series. The series was created and written by Jed Mercurio. It was directed by David Caffrey, Douglas Mackinnon, Daniel Nettheim, Michael Keilor, John Strickland, Jed Mercurio, and Sue Tully.

Carly Paradis composed the theme music in the series Line of Duty. Jed Mercurio produced Line of Duty Season 1. Season 2 and 3 were produced by Peter Norris, Season 4 was produced by Cait Collins, and Season 5 and 6 were produced by Ken Horn.

Stephen Wright, Simon Heath, and Jed Mercurio were the executive producers of the series Line of Duty. The series Line of Duty was completed under World Productions. Kew Media and ITV Studios distributed the series Line of Duty.

Let’s talk about the expected cast of Line of Duty Season 7.

Line of Duty Season 7 Cast:

Martin Compston as Detective Inspector Steve Arnott Vicky McClure as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings Anna Maxwell Martin as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael Kelly Macdonald as Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson Shalom Brune – Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop Perry Fitzpatrick as DS Chris Lomax Kwaku Fortune as DS Marks Tara Divina as PC Lisa Patel Andi Osho as Gail Vella Prasanna Puwanarajah as Nadaraja Sara Dylan as Boyle’s Solicitor Kerri McLean as Deborah Devereux Sherise Blackman as PS Ruby “Jonesy” Jones

Let’s watch the trailer of Line of Duty Season 6. It was released on 9th March 2021. The trailer of Line of Duty Season 7 is not released yet.

