Bhulekh Himachal Pradesh | हिमाचल प्रदेश भू अभिलेख जमाबंदी/शजरा नस्ब ऑनलाइन

Bhulekh Himachal Pradesh Jamabandi Online 2020:

The government authorities of the Himachal Pradesh state did initiate and launch the online web portal which will help all the citizens. There are so many things that are happening online over the internet such as most government schemes as well as services.

The online portal that the Himachal Pradesh government officials did launch is surely going to help a lot of people. People residing in the state of Himachal Pradesh will get all the essential details about the Jamabandi and land records.

The Bhu Abhilekh or land records are essential for people wherever it comes to trading any piece of land or plot. So the government authorities did launch the online portal for people to check their land details easily.

Bhulekh Himachal Pradesh | हिमाचल प्रदेश भू अभिलेख जमाबंदी

The Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh or land records will be available to those people who are owning a large or a small piece of land. Each and every citizen of the state can be able to get the information on the agricultural land, plot, or any other area of land with the help of the online portal. As the Himachal Bhulekh Portal is an online web portal, it will be easy and instant to check the details online. You will not have to go to the government administrator’s office again and again for completing the process to check the land records. It will be easy for you to get the land records while you are sitting at home with the help of the online portal. There are so many benefits that you will be avail of using the Himachal Bhulekh Portal.

In this article, we are going to provide you all the information that you will need to know about the Himachal Bhulekh as you will read the article to the end.

Himachal Pradesh Bhulekh Online Land Records

Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha and Bhulekh can be accessible with the online portal that the government did launch. The government authorities did create an online portal for the welfare of the citizens of Himachal Pradesh i.e. lrc.hp.nic.in/lrc/Revenue. You will surely have to visit the official web portal of the government in order to check the land records as well as other details. There are many states of the country that have their own online web portals for providing information on land records to the people. So the Himachal Pradesh government did launch the online web portal from where all the citizens will get the information on their pieces of land or plots.

The Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh portal is going to provide access to the people with the essential land records. Land Records that the online portal does contain will include so many important information. Such as the name of the owner of the land, area of land, types of soil, cultivator’s details, the shape of the land, and irrigation details. You will get all this information at your fingertips using the online web portal. But you will need to follow a simple process to check the land records and land map of the state.

If you are a citizen of the Himachal Pradesh state then it will be beneficial for you to use the online web portal. You will get details on Jamabandi and Shazara Nasb with using the lrc.hp.nic.in/lrc/Revenue. You can also download the land record and details about any piece of land in order to use it while trading lands. As it is an online process, you will need to read the article carefully. We are going to provide every little essential detail about the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh portal.

Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh Jamabandi Online Procedure To Check

In order to check the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh Jamabandi online, you will just have to follow the instruction and steps carefully. The process will need the Khasra or Khatauni Number. The steps to check the land records are as follows.

First of all, you will need to visit the official website that is run by the government authorities of Himachal Pradesh. You can also Click Here to visit it.

to visit it. Then you will have to fill up all the essential details that appear on the web page. Such as District, Tehsil, and Village

After that, you will have to choose among the Jamabandi, Khatauni, and Khatauni Number from the list given

You will have to enter all the essential details and then the Captcha Code appropriately

Then you will have to click on the “Submit” button in order to move further in the process

After the verification of the details that you did enter will complete, the Jamabandi details or land records will appear on the screen

You will have to carefully go through all the details of the land that are given on the report

In order to download or take a print out of the land record, you will have to click on the “Save As PDF” option

So you will get the land record details in the PDF format which will be useful for any legal documentations

As you get the land record details using the Khatauni Number for Jamabandi, you can also get the same using the Khasra Number

You will just have to select the Khasra Number option after selecting the District, Tehsil, and Village

Then you have to choose the Khasra Number and click on the “Submit” button

So, you will get the land record report which you can download or print

Shazara Nasb Details Download the Same Process

Now, you will surely know about the process to check the land records and details from the online portal. So you can do the same for downloading the Shazara Nasb and details about it. If you do not know about the process to check the land record and details about the Shazara Nasb on the online portal. Then you will not have to worry about it as you will have to follow the same process as checking the land records mentioned above.

In the same way, you will get the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh Shazara Nasb. But you will just have to select the “Shazara Nasb” instead of choosing “Jamabandi” in the options. After entering all the essential information, you can get the details of Shazara Nasb on the screen. You can download the report details with a click on the “Save As PDF” option. So the document will be saved in the PDF format that you can use anywhere you want.

We hope that you now have all the information that you will need to know everything about the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Abhilekh online web portal.