11th Hour Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

It is a Telugu crime thriller web series. 11th Hour Season 2 is not announced yet. If 11th Hour Season 2 announces, then we can expect season 2 in early 2022.

The series 11th Hour was about to release in January 2021, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On IMDb, the web series 11th Hour has received 7.0 out of 10. In the series 11th Hour, the story unfolds in just one night. It takes place in Hyderabad.

Aratrika Reddy wants to control or take the man’s world. She is the chairman of Aditya Group of Companies. She wants to give safe and clean power to all the people of India with the help of AHNR technology.

But because of some issues, Aratika and the stakeholders of Aditya Group of Companies have to pay more than 9000 Crores INR to the Imperial Bank.

The time limit to pay the amount is Next Morning 8 AM. It is the only way to save the company. Now, what Aratrika will do to save the company? The complete web series 11th Hour is available on Aha.

Let’s see the cast of the web series 11th Hour.

Tamannaah as Aratrika Reddy Adith Arun as Peter D Cruz Vamsi Krishna as Siddharth Singh Roshni Prakash as Ragini Shatru as Rajvardhan Rathore Madhusudhan Rao as Madhusudhan Reedy Keshav Deepak as ACP Ram Reddy Priya Banerjee as Nora Srikanth Iyengar as Sundar Das Vinay Nallakadi as Santosh Anirudh Balaji as Prince Sadiq Pavithra Lokesh as Gayatri Jayaprakash as Jagganath Reddy

There are a total of eight episodes in the series 11th Hour. It includes Red Riding Hood, Memoir of Aratrika, Haunting Past, First Blood, Beginning of The End, Betrayal, The Sinner, and The Big Bad Wolf.

The web series 11th Hour is based on the book named 8 Hour by Upendra Namburi that was released in 2017.

The series 11th Hour was written and executively produced by Pradeep Uppalapati and Praveen Sattaru directed it. Bharatt Saurabh gave the music in the series 11th Hour.

Mukesh G did the cinematography of the web series 11th Hour, and Dharmendra Kakarala edited it. The running time of each episode ranges from 19-34 minutes.

The series 11th Hour was made under the production house named Introupe Online. 11th Hour Season 2 will also be released on Aha if it happens.

The Trailer of the series 11th Hour was released on 6th April 2021. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.