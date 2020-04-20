Best Kannada Web Series Watch & Download

The trend of web series has penetrated every language in India in these days. You can now get the best trending web series in Kannada, as many popular OTT platforms have the same web series in multiple languages. This is an excellent option to get pan India appeal, and many people like to watch web series of different genres from various filmmakers.

Best Kannada Web Series Download

Auto Shankar

The web series is based on the real-life story of a dreaded serial killer in Chennai named Shankar. He was nicknamed Auto Shankar as he was an auto driver by profession before becoming a gangster. His rise from rags to riches is showcased brilliantly by the director. The gangster begins to control the entire city by indulging with politicians and police officers. As the content is bold, you should be aware that it may have some explicit scenes that may not be suitable for family audiences. Even the violence is shown in a rustic manner that will connect with audiences who love realistic cinema. The performance by lead actors is excellent. You will definitely remember this story for many years due to its interesting approach to storytelling.

Thaila

The story revolves around a scientist played by Prasanna, who discovers an alternative for conventional fuel. His discovery has the potential to alter the entire situation of the petroleum industry. What happens to his discovery and the challenges faced by him forms the rest of the story. The director has taken a unique story of a small-time scientist who struggles to impress people around him with his inventions. You will fall in love with the character as this generates a lot of sympathies when everyone neglects his achievements.

What’s Up Kelasagarthi

Dhanya Balakrishna plays the lead role in this modern story about a maid who is tech-savvy. The way she handles her boss is interesting, which creates a rift between her boss and his wife. Everything is told in a lighter note, which will strike the right chord with youngsters. The performance by lead actors is very good. Director has done an excellent job with funny dialogues between the maid and her boss. Overall, the story seems good enough for a weekend watch with friends and family.

Mrs Subbalakshmi

The adventurous story of a young housewife who is neglected by her husband will be the best watch for this weekend. Manchu Lakshmi plays the lead character Subbalakshmi along with Srinivas Avsarla. Subbalakshmi goes out of the home without informing anyone to search her inner strength. The story has a lot of humor in it, which attracts every segment of the audience. The emotions are also mixed in the right manner, and this provides good entertainment for the family audience.

Husi Nagu

If you love to watch women-centric movies that are not having too much emotional content, you must see this thriller. It deals with the life of a young woman who accidentally kills her husband. Even though she appears innocent, things are not as simple as she did not want to get married to her husband in the first place. The family members also have their part involved in this crime as they have hidden intentions behind getting this couple married. The performance of the lead actors is thrilling, to say the least, which will be remembered for many years.

Gods of Dharmapuri

Stories revolving around the underworld can always get interesting when they are backed by powerful performances and good direction. Gods of Dharmapuri is one such series that has an excellent star cast along with a catchy storyline. It deals with the life of the central protagonist, who goes on to become the don of the underworld in a short time. The way he controls everyone in that region is interesting as it is shown realistically.

Hawala

The web series tells the story of a young couple who are duped of their betting money. The lead character puts money on cricket betting through various means, which land him in trouble after he wins the match. The betting money that is supposed to be delivered through hawala gets into the hands of another couple. The cat and mouse game begins with the original winner chasing the couple who cheated him of that betting money. The actors are new, and this is the reason for some lag in the web series. However, the director has tried to get the best out of them through interesting camera angles coupled with a good background score.

Abhay

The hard-hitting web series deals with the life of a cop who deals with complicated cases. Coming from the makers of CID, which ran for many years on national television, you can expect some thrilling moments from this series. However, you should be warned that the series has some offensive content with realistic violence, which may not be suitable for children and family audiences.

Postman

The story will melt your heart with human emotions in every form. It is about a postman named Raja, who is a huge fan of Rajinikanth. He meets with an accident and slips into a coma. After 23 years, he regains consciousness and wants to deliver the pending letters he had with him on the day of the accident. This leads to a lot of emotional situations as people have missed those letters, which played a crucial part in their lives. The performance of the lead actor Munishkanth and his daughter are excellent, and you will fall in love with their chemistry on screen.

Kailasapuram

The hard-hitting web series deals with the lives of five teenagers who get addicted to marijuana. The love story between the lead couple in this gang gets interesting as they get deep into this racket. Situations force them into becoming peddlers, and they pay a high price for this decision. The social issues concerning drug abuse among youngsters are shown beautifully. Director deserves some credit for attempting such a bold story with young actors.

You are likely to be spoiled for choice with so many options. Make sure to check the rating of these web series before you watch them with family. It is very easy to download them through various portals. All you need to do is to search for your favorite series on the Internet to get the download links for these series.