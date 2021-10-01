What is Coming to Netflix in this October – Night Teeth, Seinfeld, and Shameless

In this October month, many movies and web series are coming to the OTT platform Netflix. It includes various popular and most-awaited movies and web series that all fans are eagerly waiting to watch.

If we talk about the popular movies and series that are coming to Netflix this month, it includes Night Teeth, Seinfeld, and Shameless. Let’s talk about it in detail.

Night Teeth:

Night Teeth is an upcoming American film. It is a horror and thriller film. The film follows the story of Benny, who is a freelance chauffeur and is hired by friends named Zoe and Blaire in order to drive them to some popular LA nightclubs.

At the time when Beeny finds that his passengers are centuries-old vampires, he gets swept up in a power struggle between the vampires of the city as well as has to ally himself with the girls in order to stay alive.

The film Night Teeth stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Megan Fox, Lucy Fry, Raul Castillo, Debby Ryan, and Sydney Sweeney. It was written by Brent Dillon and directed by Adam Randall.

It was produced by Vincent Gatewood, Ben Pugh, and Charles Morrison. The film Night Teeth was made under Unique Features and 42. Netflix distributed the film Night Teeth.

Seinfeld:

All nine seasons of the series Seinfeld are getting the Netflix boost. At the time when the show had long been streaming elsewhere, the OTT platform Netflix has already proven time as well as time again that it knows how to repackage a beloved project in a way that draws in more viewers than missed it the very first time around.

The series Seinfeld is about the U.S. version of Shameless that aired on Showtime, and now the series Seinfeld is coming to the OTT platform Netflix.

Shameless:

The American tv series named Shameless is coming to the popular OTT platform Netflix. It is a comedy and drama tv series.

The series Shameless includes comedy-drama, black comedy, and family drama. Paul Abbott created the series Shameless, and it is based on a British tv series of the same name by Paul Abbott. John Wells developed the series Shameless.

The series Shameless follows the story of a feisty, scrappy, and fiercely loyal Chicago family who makes no apologies.

The series Shameless was produced by Michael Hissrich and Terri Murphy. The series Shameless was made under John Wells Productions, Showtime Networks, and Warner Bros. Television.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution and CBS Television Distribution distributed the series Shameless. The series Shameless Season 1 to Season 2 include 12 episodes each. The ninth season of the series Shameless includes a total of 14 episodes.

The series Shameless Season 11 and Season 12 include 12 episodes each. The series Shameless was executively produced by John Wells, Paul Abbott, Etan Frankel, Davey Holmes, Christopher Chulack, Mark Mylod, Andrew Stearn, Krista Vernoff, and Nancy M. Pimental. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

