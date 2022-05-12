Harlem Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Harlem is an American comedy tv series. The series Harlem has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Harlem.

Harlem Season 2:

The series Harlem follows the story of a group of four friends. They follow their dreams after graduating from college together.

The series Harlem was created by Tracy Oliver. It stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, and Tyler Lepley.

The first season of the series Harlem includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Saturn Returns, Rainbow Sprinkles, Winter Solstice, Boundaries, Cuffing Season, The Strong Black Woman, Five Years Ago, Secrets, and Once Upon a Time in Harlem.

We expect that the second season of the series Harlem will also include a total of ten episodes. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Harlem.

If we get any news or update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Harlem, we will add it here.

The series Harlem was executively produced by Dave Becky, Tracy Oliver, Mimi Valdes, Kim Lessing, Amy Poehler, and Pharrell Williams.

The series Harlem was produced by David Bausch, Britt Matt, and Shani Saxon. The running time of each episode of the series Harlem ranges around 30 minutes.

The series Harlem was made under 3 Arts Entertainment, Amazon Studios, I Am Other, Paper Kite Productions, and Universal Television.

The series Harlem has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. The series Harlem was written by Tracy Oliver, Jessica Watson, Aeryn Michelle Williams, Azie Mira Dungey, Njeri Brown, Sean Buckley, Travon Free, Scott King, and Britt Matt.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

It was directed by Linda Mendoza, Neema Barnette, Malcolm D. Lee, and Stacey Muhammad. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Harlem is announced or canceled.

Harlem Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

The series Harlem is not renewed yet for the second season of the series Harlem. So, Harlem Season 2 is not announced yet but there is a chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Harlem.

It is because Harlem Season 1 has received a good response from the audience. Maybe the second season of the series Harlem will soon announce.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Harlem, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s check the review of the first season of the series Harlem.

Harlem Season 1 Review:

Harlem Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Harlem will receive a good response from the audience.

Maybe the second season of the series Harlem will be released somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

At the end of the first season of the series Harlem, we have seen that Camille goes to Ian’s parents ‘ going away party.

Later, Anna, as well as Tye, give things a try. After that, Quinn tries to keep things casual with Sean. On the other hand, Angie attempts to track down a man in order to keep her warm for the winter.

After that, Camille and Jameson talk about what is next for them before a text sends her spiraling. Later, Quinn tries to take Sean as her date to an event for Isabelle.

Tye faces a health scare. After that, Tye attempts to get her health in order just before an essential conference.

Camille questions how to respond to a mysterious text from Ian. Later, Angie struggles with an ignorant cast member.

Quinn navigates the expectations of her mother. In this flashback episode, we see that where our band of women was five years ago, at the time when Ian left New York without Camille.

Later, Camille secretly helps Ian out with a project. After that, the women go to see Angie in the dress rehearsal of Get Out: The Musical.

After that, Quinn attempts to win over the son of Sean. The choice of Dr. Pruitt for the dream job of Camille causes Camille to question her life choices.

Tye later fights to finalize her divorce. In the end, Angie gets offered a bigger role in the musical. Quinn confronts her feelings for Isabella.

Let’s see what happens next. Maybe the story of the first season of the series Harlem will be continued in the second season of the series Harlem.

If we get any news or update about the plot of the second season of the series Harlem, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Harlem.

Harlem Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Harlem Season 2 below.

Meagan Good as Camille Grace Byers as Quinn Sullivan Jones as Jameson Royce Robert Ri’chard as Shawn Kate Rockwell as Anna Juani Feliz as Isabela Jonathan Burke as Eric Kadeem Ali Harris as Brandon Shoniqua Shandai as Angie Jerrie Johnson as Tye Tyler Lepley as Ian Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt Jasmine Guy as Patricia Andrea Martin as Robin

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Harlem.

Harlem Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Harlem Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

Not us triple checking our spelling and punctuation for this Dr. Pruitt intro. #HarlemEverAfter pic.twitter.com/aDWsRJWaZi — Harlem (@HarlemOnPrime) December 7, 2021

It seems that the second season of the series Harlem will be released somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the series Harlem was released on 3rd December 2021 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Harlem, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Harlem.

Harlem Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Harlem Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Harlem. It was released by Amazon Prime Video UK on 3rd November 2021.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.