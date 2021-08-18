Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Godfather of Harlem is an American tv series. The series Godfather of Harlem has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Godfather of Harlem got 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Godfather of Harlem.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2:

The series Godfather of Harlem follows the story of a gangster named Bumpy Johnson. He tries to make his way in Harlem in the 1960s.

It is a TV prequel to the film American Gangster which was released in 2007. It is based on the criminal enterprise of Frank Lucas.

The series Godfather of Harlem includes crime and drama. It was written by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Moise Verneaux, and Michael Panes.

The series Godfather of Harlem was made under ABC Signature Studios, Significant Productions, and Chris Brancato Inc. Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series Godfather of Harlem.

The second season of the series Godfather of Harlem includes a total of ten episodes titled The French Connection, Sting Like a Bee, The Fruit Stand Riot, The Geechee, It’s a Small World After All, The Ballot or the Bullet, Man of the Year, Ten Harlems, Bonanno Split, and The Harlem Riots.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Godfather of Harlem.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of the series Godfather of Harlem Season 2 below.

Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson Luis Guzman as Alejandro – El Guapo – Villabuena Nigel Thatch as Malcolm X Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Elise Johnson Rafi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance

Let’s see the release date of the series Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date:

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Episode 9 will be released on 22nd August 2021. The last tenth episode of the second season of the series Godfather of Harlem will be released on 29th August 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Godfather of Harlem.

Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Godfather of Harlem Season 2 below.

