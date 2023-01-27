The A List Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The A List is a British television series. The series The A List is full of teen drama, mystery, and thriller. It has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series The A List has received 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series The A List.

The A List Season 3:

The A List Season 3 is not announced yet. But there is a massive chance of the announcement of the third season of the series The A List.

We expect that The A List Season 3 will soon be announced by Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

In the series The A List, Mia comes to an idyllic summer camp expecting to be Queen Bee, but the holiday of a lifetime suddenly turns into a twisted nightmare.

The series The A List was created by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier. It stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Savannah Baker, Cian Barry, Eleanor Bennett, Jacob Dudman, Benjamin Nugent, Rosie Dwyer, Jack Kane, Max Lohan, etc.

The first season of the series The A List includes a total of 13 episodes titled Here She Is at Last, Take Back Control, To Become a Queen, Capture the King, In for the Kill, Far from Home, Nothing Can Survive Alone, All That’s Left of Us, Who You Used to Be, Poison, What You Left Behind, Run – Mia – Run, and The Last Dove.

The second season of the series The A List includes a total of eight episodes titled A Second Chance, You Don’t Remember Me, Two Birds – One Stone, We Were Never Friends, We Deserve Each Other, Because of Who I Am, Save Them, and Who We Really Are.

The series The A List was written by Dan Berlinka, Nina Metivier, and Kate Davidson. It was directed by Dan Berlinka, Patrick Harkins, Jim Shields, and Neil J. Wilkinson.

The series The A List was executively produced by Anne Brogan, Dan Berklina, and Nina Metivier. It was produced by Sandra Maclver and Matt Anderson.

The series The A List was shot in Scotland. The length of each episode of the series The A List ranges from 25 to 26 minutes.

The series The A List was made under Kindle Entertainment. The first season of the series The A List has arrived on BBC iPlayer and the second one has arrived on Netflix.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series The A List, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series The A List.

The A List Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The A List Season 3 below.

Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia Ellie Duckles as Amber Jack Kane as Zac Max Lohan as Luka Nneka Okoye as Mags Jacob Dudman and Barnaby Tobias as Dev Benjamin Nugent as Harry Rosie Dwyer as Alex Dylan Brady as Sam Sutherland Byron Easman as Fitz Finty Williams as Dr. Shaw Micheal Ward as Brendan Georgina Sadler as Petal Indianna Ryan as Midge Savannah Baker as Kayleigh Cian Barry as Dave Eleanor Bennett as Jenna Abbie Hirst as Dr Kelman

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series The A List.

The A List Season 2 Review:

The A List Season 2 has received a mixed response from the audience. It seems that the third season of the series The A List will receive a good response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series The A List, we have seen that Amber goes to help them because she wants to escape from Midge too.

At the time when hiding from Midge, Mia discovers Dr. Shaw as well as confronts her for gaslighting her and also asks about Midge.

After that, Dr. Shaw tells her that Midge is past saving. Later, Sam tells Midge that the pair of them are dead as well as that they should fade away, but she refuses.

To stay alive, Midge starts stealing life from everybody on the island. On the other side, Mia awakens in the mind of Midge, and there she sees a crystal matching the color of her eyes.

After Amber rescues her, she talks with Mia and informs her that if the crystal gets destroyed, the power of Midge will be taken.

Amber helps them to destroy the crystal just as Midge is confronting Mia. Later, Petal and Alex kiss at the time when they are reunited.

After six weeks, the group is enjoying living their lives normally. The crystal on the island later lights up again. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the plot of the third season of the series The A List will start where it is left in the second season of the series The A List.

If we get any news or update about the plot of the third season of the series The A List, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series The A List.

The A List Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of The A List Season 3 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. Maybe it will arrive on Netflix.

Join us for more mystery, darker twists and a never ending summer camp in an all new season of The A List. Now streaming season 2 on Netflix. #TheAListNetflix pic.twitter.com/lA7a0pebg5 — The A List Official (@TheAListTV) June 25, 2021

We expect that the third season of the series The A List will be released in late 2021 on Netflix. The first season of the series The A List was released on 25th October 2018 on BBC iPlayer.

The second season of the series The A List was released on 25th June 2021 on Netflix. If we get any other update about the release date of the third season of the series The A List, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series The A List.

The A List Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of The A List Season 3 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of The A List Season 2 below. It was released on 28th May 2021 by Netflix Futures. Watch it below.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.