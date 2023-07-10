The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Over the years, many streaming services came into the front to bring some of the most entertaining drama series. Whether it is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABC networks, or any other, makers have brought various drama series for their hardcore fans. Here we have one more exciting drama series, ‘The Company You Keep.’



If you are one of those cinephiles who binge-watch suspense-thriller drama series, then The Company You Keep series will entertain you the most. Julian Cohen is known as the creator of the show. In addition to that, The Company You Keep Season 1 has also received 6.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about The Company You Keep series. We have highlighted the release dates, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for The Company You Keep Season 2.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Release Date

The Company You Keep is an American drama series that was developed from the 2019’s release South Korean television series, ‘My Fellow Citizens.’ Later, in March 2022, ABC Networks stepped into the development process and launched the first season of The Company You Keep on February 19, 2023.

The show recently concluded on May 7, 2023, and fans wonder whether another season of The Company You Keep will be there. In light of everything, showrunners have yet to say a word about renewing the second season of The Company You Keep.

We, as fans, can only wait for the final confirmation about the show. And the networks need some time before the official confirmations. We will update you with the latest information if and when the creators announce anything about ‘The Company You Keep Season 2.

The Company You Keep Series Overview – Spoilers Ahead

The Company You Keep is an American drama series created and developed by renowned author Julia Cohen. The show is an aesthetic adaptation of the South Korean drama series, ‘My Fellow Citizens.’



The overall plot of The Company You Keep revolves around two distinctive families of Charlie Nicoletti (Milo Ventimiglia) and Emma Hill (Catherine Haena Kim). On the one hand, Charlie is portrayed as a sharp-minded con man from an Italian-American crime family. And on the counterpart, Emma Hill’s character is depicted as a family member of one of the strongest political parties.

As the story progresses, we see that Charlie and Emma met at the time when they both took an exit from a love angle. His fiance has dumped Charlie, and Emma learns about her partner’s affair. Long story short, both are trapped in a beautiful conspiracy, ‘Love.’ Now the story has taken an exciting turn where they face a lot of troubles.

In a nutshell, The Company You Keep Season 1 brought a unique plot for the viewers, so fans demanded the second installment of the series. If you haven’t seen The Company You Keep’s first season, head to ABC Networks and binge-watch all the episodes.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Cast Members

Julia Cohen’s latest release, The Company You Keep Season 1, has received a good response from the audience and reviewers. It’s been a few days since the show concluded on May 7, 2023, and fans eagerly await the show’s future.



Not only that, but fans are also interested to know about the cast members of The Company You Keep Season 1. Therefore, here, we have added a list of cast members of the show.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill

James Saito as Joseph Hill

Tim Chiou as David Hill

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch

Tony Shalhoub as Frankie Musso

Geoff Stults as Simon Norris

Luke Kirby as Jones Malone

Shaylee Mansfield as Ollie Nicoletti

Sachin Bhatt as Agent Vikram Singh

Timothy V. Murphy as Patrick Mcguire

Courtney Taylor as Mason

Andrea Cortes as Junnifer West

Barry Sloane as Connor Mcguire

Besides the cast mentioned above, we may see new talent in The Company You Keep Season 2.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Episode List

Since the show ended on May 7, 2023, fans have been curious about the second season of The Company You Keep.



For convince, here we have provided a list of episode titles of The Company You Keep Season 1 so you can binge-watch the whole season effortlessly.

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 01 – “The Pilot”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 02 – “A Sparkling Reputation”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 03 – “Against All Odds”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 04 – “All In”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 05 – “Spy Who Loved Me”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 06 – “Real Thing”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 07 – “Company Man”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 08 – “Art of Steel”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 09 – “Truth Shall Set You Free”

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 10 – “Truth Hurts”

Where to Watch The Company You Keep Season 2?

The Company You Keep series is a complete action, crime, suspense, and drama package. As the storyline revolves around a con man, Charlie Nicoletti, who came from an Italian American crime family, many fans are excited about the second installment of The Company You Keep Season 2.

However, if you haven’t enjoyed The Company You Keep’s first season, you can stream it on ABC Networks. Moreover, the showrunners will also release The Company You Keep Season 2 on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Company You Keep Season 2?

It’s been just a few days since the show makers concluded The Company You Keep Season 1, and nothing has been made public about the show’s second installment. The number of episodes and release dates for The Company You Keep Season 2 is yet to be announced.

However, per the earlier release, we expect the second season to bring ten episodes with more intense drama, suspense, and new characters. Till then, wait for the final confirmation and enjoy The Company You Keep Season 1 on ABC Networks.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Makers Team

To conclude this blog post without mentioning the due credit to the team members considered an injustice to their hard work and dedication. The famous American writer Julia Cohen initially created and developed the Company You Keep Season 1. She has also worked for the 2018’s releases ‘A Million Little Things.’ and Quantico.

Besides the creator, Julia Cohen also served as the executive producer along with Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Phill Klemmer, etc. Yashu Tanida and JP Wakayama are the cinematographers of The Company You Keep Season 1.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

The Company You Keep Series is an American drama series that follows a con man Charlie Nicoletti (Milo Ventimiglia), and an undercover CIA officer Emma Hill (Catherine Haena Kim). The show was initially created and developed by Julia Cohen.

Since it premiered on ABC Networks on February 19, 2023, many fans have wondered whether the show will release a second season. But unfortunately, makers will not release a second season for The Company You Keep series. The show has been canceled for a second run, but we will update you with the latest details if there is essential information.

The Company You Keep Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, we are out of luck. The creators have not released the official release dates for The Company You Keep Season 2.

Still, we have added a teaser trailer for The Company You Keep Season 1. It will help you to get a brief insight into the concept and storyline of the show.

Parting Words

So that’s all you need to know about The Company You Keep Season 2. Overall, the plot has successfully engaged the audience through drama, suspense, and love interest between a con man, Charlie, and a CIA officer, Emma.

But unfortunately, right now, we can not assure the renewal of The Company You Keep Season 2 as the creators have yet to reveal the release date of the second season of The Company You Keep.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest updates for your favorite shows. We will update you with all the latest updates once we get the final confirmations from the official team members of The Company You Keep series.