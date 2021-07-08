iZombie Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

iZombie is an American tv series. The series iZombie includes comedy, drama, police procedural, crime, and horror.

It is a supernatural procedural crime and drama television series. The series iZombie is one of the popular tv series.

The series iZombie has received a great response from the audience.

iZombie Season 6:

The series iZombie has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series iZombie follows the story of a medical resident. She thinks that being a zombie is an advantage. She uses to assist the cops.

The series iZombie is based on a comic book series titled iZombie by Chris Roberson and Mike Allred. The series iZombie was developed by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright.

The series iZombie starring Rose Mclver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Robert Buckley, Bryce Hodgson, Aly Michalka, and Robert Knepper.

Rose Mclver narrated in the series iZombie. The opening theme of the series iZombie is Stop – I’m Already Dead by Deadboy and the Elephantmen.

Josh Kramon is the composer in the series iZombie. The series iZombie is available to watch in the English language.

The series iZombie was executively produced by Rob Thomas, Danielle Stokdyk, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, and Dan Etheridge. The series iZombie was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The running time of each episode of the series iZombie ranges around 42 minutes. The series iZombie was made under Spondoolie Productions, Vertigo – DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series iZombie.

Michael Wale, Ryan McMaster, Robert Aschmann, John S. Bartley, and Ryan Purcell did the cinematography of the series iZombie. The series iZombie was edited by Tuan Quoc Le, John Reyes-Nguyen, Viet Nguyen, Faroukh Virani, Warren Bowman, Louis Lee, and Justin Chinn. Dustin Farrell gave the art direction in the series iZombie.

Josh Kramon gave the music in the series iZombie. The series iZombie was produced by Scott Graham, Kit Boss, Joseph Berger-Davis, John Enbom, Jaclyn Lelea, Dean Lorey, Graham Norris, Heather V. Regnier, Bob Dearden, Rebecca Franko, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Jae Marchant.

The series iZombie was written by Mike Allred, Chris Roberson, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Rob Thomas, Bob Dearden, Graham Norris, Deirdre Mangan, Sara Saedi, Talia Gonzalez, Bisanne Masoud, Chelsea Catalanotto, Joshua Levy, Prathiksha Srinivasan, Kit Boss, John Enbom, Dean Lorey, Lee Arcuri, Heather V. Regnier, Rob Forman, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Aiyana White, Christina de Leon, Jacob Farmer, and Philip Hoover.

The series iZombie was directed by Michael Fields, Jason Bloom, Dan Etheridge, Mairzee Almas, John T. Kretchmer, Viet Nguyen, Tessa Blake, Zetna Fuentes, Mark Piznarski, Enrico Colantoni, Linda-Lisa Hayter, Tuan Quoc Le, Jude Weng, Matt Barber, Guy Norman Bee, Dermott Downs, Patrick R. Norris, Rob Thomas, David Warren, Joaquin Sedillo, and Malcolm Goodwin.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the sixth season of the series iZombie.

We expect that the same main cast of the previous seasons of the series iZombie will come back in the sixth season of the series iZombie.

The first season of the series iZombie contains a total of 13 episodes titled Pilot, Brother – Can You Spare a Brain, The Exterminator, Liv and Let Clive, Fight of the Living Dead, Virtual Reality Bites, Maternity Liv, Dead Air, Patriot Brains, Mr. Berserk, Astroburger, Dead Rat – Live Rat – Brown Rat – White Rat, and Blaine’s World.

It was written by Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Graham Norris, Lee Arcuri, Kit Boss, Deirdre Mangan, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Bob Dearden, Aiyana White, and Robert Forman. It was directed by Rob Thomas, John Kretchmer, Michael Fields, John Kretchmer, David Warren, Dermott Downs, Patrick Norris, Zetna Fuentes, Guy Bee, Jason Bloom, and Mairzee Almas.

The second season of the series iZombie contains a total of 19 episodes titled Grumpy Old Liv, Zombie Bro, Real Dead Housewife of Seattle, Even Cowgirls Get the Black and Blues, Love and Basketball, Max Wager, Abra Cadaver, The Hurt Stalker, Cape Town, Method Head, Fifty Shades of Grey Matter, Physician – Heal Thy Selfie, The Whopper, Eternal Sunshine of the Caffeinated Mind, He Blinded Me – with Science, Pour Some Sugar – Zombie, Reflections of the Way Liv Used to Be, Dead Beat, and Salivation Army.

It was written by Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Kit Boss, Deirdre Mangan, Bob Dearden, Graham Norris, Justin Halpern, Patrick, Schumacker, Sara Saedi, Talia Gonzalez, Bisanne Masoud, and Rob Thomas.

It was directed by Michael Fields, John Kretchmer, Jason Bloom, Matt Barber, Viet Nguyen, Michael Wale, Mairzee Almas, Mark Piznarski, Zetna Fuentes, Jason Bloom, Dan Etheridge, and John Kretchmer.

The third season of the series iZombie contains a total of 13 episodes titled Heaven Just Got a Little Bit Smoother, Zombie Knows Best, Eat – Pray – Liv, Wag the Tongue Slowly, Spanking the Zombie, Some Like It Hot Mess, Dirt Nap Time, Eat a Knievel, Twenty-Sided – Die, Return of the Dead Guy, Conspiracy Weary, Looking for Mr. Goodbrain – Part 1., and Looking for Mr. Goodbrain – Part 2.

It was written by Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Graham Norris, Kit Boss, Sara Saedi, John Enbom, Deirdre Mangan, John Bellina, Talia Gonzalez, Bisanne Masoud, and Bob Dearden.

It was directed by Dan Etheridge, Jason Bloom, Mairzee Almas, Viet Nguyen, Tessa Blake, Enrico Colantoni, Michael Fields, Michael Wale, and Mark Piznarski.

The fourth season of the series iZombie includes a total of 13 episodes titled Are You Ready for Some Zombies, Blue Bloody, Brainless in Seattle – Part 1, Brainless in Seattle – Part 2, Goon Struck, My Really Fair Lady, Don’t Hate the Player – Hate the Brain, Chivalry Is Dead, Mac-Liv-Moore, Yipee Ki Brain – Motherscratcher, Insane in the Germ Brain, You’ve Got to Hide Your Liv – Away, And He Shall Be a Good Man.

It was written by Rob Thomas, Dean Lorey, Heather V. Regnier, Bob Dearden, Graham Norris, Sara Saedi, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Talia Gonzalez, Bisanne Masoud, Chelsea Catalanotto, Dean Lorey, and John Bellina.

It was directed by Dan Etheridge, Michael Fields, Michael Wale, Joaquin Sedillo, Tessa Blake, Tuan Quoc Le, Jason Bloom, Linda-Lisa Hayter, Enrico Colantoni, and Jude Weng.

The fifth season of the series iZombie contains a total of 13 episodes titled Thug Death, Dead Lift, Five – Six – Seven – Ate, dot zom, Death Moves Pretty Fast, The Scratchmaker, Filleted to Rest, Death of a Car Salesman, The Fresh Princess, Night and the Zombie City, Killer Queen, Bye – Zombies, and All’s Well That Ends Well.

It was directed by Dan Etheridge, Michael Fields, Viet Nguyen, Michael Wale, Linda-Lisa Hayter, Malcolm Goodwin, Jason Bloom, Tessa Blake, Tuan Le, and Jude Weng.

It was written by Rob Thomas, Philip Hoover, Jacob Farmer, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, John Enbom, Bob Dearden, Joshua Levy, Prathi Srinivasan, Chelsea Catalanotto, Christina de Leon, John Bellina, and Kit Boss.

At the end of the series iZombie Season 5, we have seen that Martin gets collapse from hunger, and after that, Liv takes him to her house.

On the other side, Clive is handed an unexpected case – Laurie Beth-Spano. Laurie Beth-Spano is a victim of attempted murder 20 years ago, who is recently died under some unusual circumstances.

After that, Ravi finds that th police are having some tainted Utopium in evidence. But Don’s twin Scott E. Major switched out the vials. He also deduces that Sloane, who is his hostage, has been abducted.

Darcy and Don E take a brain from one kidnapper. Later, Live goes to her mother and Evan out of the city. So, he can receive urgently and needed treatment.

On the other side, Peyton and Ravi find the vials, but they are empty. On the next day, Ravi discovers that Peyton resigned as mayor because of the City Council. The City Council has pressured him to resign.

After that, Clive and Liv make a plan, and later, they set a trap to guilt the mother of Laurie into confessing. Now, there are two feral zombies, including Sloane. They set loose at Dolly’s CHICs organization’s public fair.

They set there in order to demonize zombies again. But later, FG troops kill them. On the other side, Peyton and Ravi discover Martin’s address, and after that, they realize that he has created Utopium.

After that, Clive solves the case of murder of a hardboiled private detective along with Liv. Later, Clive and Liv solve the case of the murder of a drag queen.

After that, Liv tries to induce her father in order to stop killing humans. Liv stops him in order to make a better world of zombies. At that time, Enzo kills him.

On the other side, the government talks about nuking Seattle. The head of the committee sees that her grandson is watching something.

She finds that he is watching the Hi. It is a zombie show that Peyton funded as well as learns that zombies are still people. They just odd needs.

After that, she decides to bring back the shipment of brains until the zombie island is complete. A war has begun when Dolly’s Dead Enter’s and Enzo’s Fillmore-Graves loyalists are creating a Seattle living hell for both zombies as well as humans.

On the other side, Liv, Ravi, and Clive fly back to Seattle. Clive goes to the hospital for the birth of his daughter. Later, Peyton tries to help the kid in order to escape Blaine but gets hit by bullets.

After that, Blaine changes her into a zombie in order to save her. She eats her first brain, and after that, she has a vision and talks with Don E. and tells him that Darcy gets killed by Blaine.

Don E. gets angry and pushes Blaine into a well. Suddenly, at that time, Liv arrives there and pushes him into the well.

After that, Ravi begins to produce the cure. Major tries to injects himself with a cure syringe. They do it on camera and talks with Enzo to shoot him anywhere but the head.

They tell him in order to confirm that the cure is working or not and he is human again. Enzo does exactly the same, and after that, Ravi attacks him and gives him the cure.

Now, Enzo is human and vulnerable, but he gets killed by Graham. After that, it reveals that Major is a zombie because his syringe includes only Max Rager.

After 10 years, Peyton, Clive, and Ravi go on a virtual talk show. Dale and Clive have adopted the son of Michelle, and they are now living in San Francisco.

Peyton is an attorney in Atlanta, and on the other side, Ravi handles the CDC. Major and Liv appear as well after the end of the show.

They are still zombies, and it also reveals that they are living on Zombie island along with their children. After that, Major and Liv try to give pseudo-immortality to their friends. They do it so they can be together again.

The series iZombie has received many awards and nominations. It has received MTV Fandom Award in 2015 and Leo Award in 2016. The series iZombie was nominated for Teen Choice Awards, SXSW Film Festival, etc.

iZombie Season 6 Cast:

Rose Mclver as Olivia – Liv – Moore Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite David Anders as Blaine – DeBeers – McDonough Aly Michalka as Peyton Charles Bryce Hodgson as Don – Don E. – Eberhard Molly Hagan as Eva Moore Nick Purcha as Evan Moore Daran Norris as Johnny Frost Carrie Anne Fleming as Candy Baker Ryan Beil as Jimmy Hahn Tim Chiou as Aj Jin Jessica Harmon as Dallas Anne – Dale – Bozzio Eddie Jemison as Stacey Boss Robert Salvador as Detective Cavanaugh Cole Vigue as Harris Nathan Barrett as Tanner Ken Marino as Brandt Stone Tongayi Chirisa as Justin Bell Kett Turton as Vampire Steve Adam Greydon Reid as Hobbs Jake Manley as Fisher – Captain Seattle – Webb Jade Payton as Jordan Gladwell Ryan Devlin as Dalton Laura Bilgeri as Sloane Mills Micah Steinke as Stan Christie Laing as Michelle Elfina Luk as Joyce Collins John Emmet Tracy as Enzo Lambert Emy Aneke as Matthew Voss Francis Capra as Baron Nemo Cartwright as Crybaby Carl Jennifer Irwin as Dolly Durkins Gage Golightly as Alice – Al – Bronson Bill Wise as Martin – Beanpole Bob – Roberts Valerie Tian as Darcy Bennett Andrew Kavadas as General Mills Quinta Brunson as Dr. Charlie Collier

iZombie Season 6 Release Date:

The sixth season of the series iZombie will be released on The CW if it announces.

The series iZombie is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

The first season of the series iZombie was released on 17th March 2015, the second season of the series iZombie was released on 6th October 2015.

The third season of the series iZombie was released on 4th April 2017, the fourth season of the series iZombie was released on 26th February 2018.

The fifth season of the series iZombie was released on 2nd May 2019. The last episode of the fifth season of the series iZombie was aired on 1st August 2019 on The CW.

The series iZombie contains a total of 71 episodes.

The second season of the series iZombie was confirmed on 6th May 2015 by The CW. It was officially announced by The CW on 23rd November 2015 that six additional episodes will be there in the second season.

Because of that, the second season of the series iZombie contains 19 episodes. All other seasons of the series iZombie includes 13 episodes each.

The series iZombie starts with Liv Moore who is a medical student and goes on a party. Later, the party turns into a macabre zombie arena.

iZombie Season 6 Trailer:

If we get any update about the official trailer of the sixth season of the series iZombie, we will update it here. Find the trailer of the fifth season of the series iZombie below.

