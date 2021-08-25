Your Honor Series Renewed For the Second Season by Showtime

Your Honor is an American tv series. The series Your Honor includes crime, drama, and thriller. The series Your Honor is full of legal drama.

It is a limited series. But recently, in August 2021, the series Your Honor was renewed for the second season. The first season of the series Your Honor has received a very good response from the audience.

So, we expect that the upcoming second season of the series Your Honor will also receive a great response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series, Your Honor.

Your Honor Season 2:

In the first season of the series Your Honor, we have seen that a judge tries to confront his convictions at the time when his son is involved in a hit and run case.

He faces many challenges and problems to save his son’s life. It is a very interesting story to watch. The series Your Honor has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Your Honor is based on Kvodo by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The series Your Honor is adapted from the Israeli TV series named Kvodo.

Peter Moffat developed the series, Your Honor. Volker Bertelmann gave the music in the series Your Honor. There are a total of ten episodes in the first season of the series, Your Honor.

We expect that the second season of the series Your Honor will also include ten episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series, Your Honor, we will update it here.

The series Your Honor was made under CBS Studios, King Size Productions, and Moonshot Entertainment.

The filming of the first season of the series Your Honor was started on 16th September 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. But it was paused in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was resumed on 7th October 2020 and completed on 25th November 2020. There is no update about the production of the second season of the series, Your Honor.

The first season of the series Your Honor was aired between 6th December 2020 to 14th February 2021 on Showtime. The official release date of the series Your Honor Season 2 is not declared yet.

We can expect the second season of the series Your Honor somewhere in 2022. It will also arrive on Showtime. The second season of the series Your Honor was confirmed on 24th August 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Your Honor below.

