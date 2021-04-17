Sana Makbul Age, Wiki, Biography, News – All the Details.

She is an Indian model and actress. She appeared in many Indian movies. She started her career in acting in 2010.

In 2010, she appeared in an Indian teen drama named Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De as Sara. In 2011, she played the role of Shefali in Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2. She mostly appeared in television series.

She appeared as Lavanya Kashyap in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011. She also worked as Riya Mukherjee in action-crime tv series named Arjun in 2011.

Apart from that, Sana Makbul worked in Aadat Se Majboor as Riya and in Vish as Dr. Aliya Sanyal.

She also worked in various Tamil and Telugu films. In 2014, she worked in the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya as Samhitha. In 2017, she appeared in two films; Rangoon and Mama o Chandamama.

In 2009, she appeared in MTV Scooty Teen Diva. It was a reality show. She was born on 13th June 1993 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sana Makbul is Indian. She is also known as Sana Maqbool and Sana Khan.

At the starting of her career, she worked with advertisement companies and television shows. She also won the title Femina Miss Beautiful Smile – 2012. Sana Makbul grew up in Mumbai, and at a very young age, she decided to work in an Indian cinema.

Sana Makbul studied at National College. Sana Makbul is unmarried. Let’s see some social media accounts of the popular actress Sana Makbul below.

Sana Makbul Instagram:

www.instagram.com/divasana

Sana Makbul Twitter:

twitter.com/SANAKHAN_93′

Recently, Sana Khan appeared in a video song named Gallan. Let’s see that video song below.

Let’s see some pics of the actress Sana Makbul.

