Sushmita Sen Revealed That She Won Miss India Wearing Gown From Sarojini Nagar!!

All the fans and followers of Sushmita Sen would surely know the fact that she won the Miss India Crown in 1994. But you will find it a little surprising that the gown that she was wearing for the finals in the competition was stitched with fine fabric from Sarojini Nagar.

A throwback video of the beautiful and sensational actress, Sushmita Sen has gone viral over the internet recently. She has been talking about her Miss India stints in one of the interviews with the late actor Farooq Shaikh on the stage of his own show “Jeena Isika Naam Hai”. Sushmita Sen revealed her secret story of how she became Miss India along with some other information.

Sushmita Sen tells all about her situation and environment at that time during the competition of Miss India 1994. She tells in the interview about her life story that she knew about all the financial restrictions as they belonged to the middle-class family. Also, she did not have enough money to purchase expensive designer outfits and four costumes are indeed needed.

She claims that it was her mother, Subhra Sen who encouraged and pushed her to go for the competition despite their financial condition. Her mother did not let her give up and make all the efforts go in vain. Sushmita Sen remembers exactly her mother’s word, “So What? They are not going to look at the clothes you wear but they will look at you”.

After that, they bought a fabric piece from the Sarojini Nagar Market and gave it to the tailor residing in the garage who made petticoats. The tailor has made the winning gown of Sushmita Sen while her mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric. Also, she added that they have bought a new pair of black socks, cut them properly, and put elastic under to make gloves that she can wear on stage.

Sushmita Sen inspires thousands of people by saying, “You don’t need money to get what you seek, your intentions should be right”. Sushmita Sen also defeated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to get Miss India Title in 1994. You can watch the viral video given below.