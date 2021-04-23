Madhu Mailankody – Mookuthi Amman Wiki, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest Update

Madhu Mailankody Age, Wiki, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest Update.

Madhu Mailankody is an Indian sports host or presenter and an Indian film actress. She has worked in the Tamil film industry.

She has also worked in corporate events and private events. Madhu Mailankody is multilingual and multicultural.

Because of this, Madhu Mailankody got popular in middle east countries such as Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.

Madhu Mailankody knows many languages such as English, Hindi, Tulu, Havyaka Kannada, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Madhu Mailankody appeared in a television show named Start Music, released in 2020 on Star Vijay TV.

Madhu Mailankody is living in Mangalore, Karnataka. She is a famous sports presenter. She also works in the Star Sports Network.

Madhu Mailankody also appeared in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman, which was released in 2020. She played a supporting role in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman.

Personal Information Real Name Madhu Mailankody Nickname Madhu Date of Birth/Birthday Yet to be updated Age (as in 2020) Not Known Zodiac Sign Yet to be updated Known For – Profession Actress and Anchor BirthPlace Kasargod, India Hometown Kasargod, India Current City Mangalore Address Mangalore, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism School Little Lilli English Medium Senior Secondary School College St. Aloysius’ College (Mangalore), Commerce at St. Agnes College Education Qualifications Graduate Phone Number – Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Body Facts/Measurements – Figure Measurements 34-26-35 Bra Size – Height 5′ 4″ Feet Weight 55 Kg Shoe Size – Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Food Habit – Blood Group – Tattoo – Family Information – Relationship Status – Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends – Marital Status Unmarried Marriage date – Family Father: Yet to be updated – Husband Name NA Children NA Father Name – Mother Name – Brother – Sister – Favourite Things – Favourite Film – Favourite Director – Favourite Actor – Favourite Actress – Favourite Brand – Favourite Food – Favorite Color – Favourite Destination – – – Salary (approx) – Net Worth – Awards Not Available – – – Fb page facebook.com/madhu.mailankody Twitter twitter.com/madhumailankody Insta instagram.com/madhu_mailankody_official/

Madhu Mailankody started her anchoring career with KPL 2015 – Karnataka Premier League, which was held in 2015. She worked in KPL as a ground MC. After that, she worked in many seasons of Karnataka Premier League – KPL.

After getting a huge success, she solo hosted MPL – Mangalore Premier League. She completed her school at Little Lilli English Medium School, Kerala. Madhu Mailankody completed her college at St. Aloysius College, Mangalore, Karnataka, and St. Agnes College, Mangalore, Karnataka.

Madhu Mailankody also appeared in ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 as a host or presenter. Madhu Mailankody also appeared in Asia Federation Cup.

