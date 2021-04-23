Madhu Mailankody – Mookuthi Amman Wiki, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest Update

Madhu Mailankody

Madhu Mailankody is an Indian sports host or presenter and an Indian film actress. She has worked in the Tamil film industry.

She has also worked in corporate events and private events. Madhu Mailankody is multilingual and multicultural.

Because of this, Madhu Mailankody got popular in middle east countries such as Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.

Madhu Mailankody knows many languages such as English, Hindi, Tulu, Havyaka Kannada, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Madhu Mailankody appeared in a television show named Start Music, released in 2020 on Star Vijay TV.

Madhu Mailankody is living in Mangalore, Karnataka. She is a famous sports presenter. She also works in the Star Sports Network.

Madhu Mailankody also appeared in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman, which was released in 2020. She played a supporting role in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman.

Personal Information
Real Name Madhu Mailankody
Nickname Madhu
Date of Birth/Birthday Yet to be updated
Age (as in 2020) Not Known
Zodiac Sign Yet to be updated
Known For
Profession Actress and Anchor
BirthPlace Kasargod, India
Hometown Kasargod, India
Current City Mangalore
Address Mangalore, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian
Religion Hinduism
School Little Lilli English Medium Senior Secondary School
College St. Aloysius’ College (Mangalore), Commerce at St. Agnes College
Education Qualifications Graduate
Phone Number
Hobbies Travelling, Shopping
Body Facts/Measurements
Figure Measurements 34-26-35
Bra Size
Height 5′ 4″ Feet
Weight 55 Kg
Shoe Size
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Food Habit
Blood Group
Tattoo
Family Information
Relationship Status
Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends
Marital Status Unmarried
Marriage date
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Husband Name NA
Children NA
Father Name
Mother Name
Brother
Sister
Favourite Things
Favourite Film
Favourite Director
Favourite Actor
Favourite Actress
Favourite Brand
Favourite Food
Favorite Color
Favourite Destination
Salary (approx)
Net Worth
Awards Not Available
Fb page facebook.com/madhu.mailankody
Twitter twitter.com/madhumailankody
Insta instagram.com/madhu_mailankody_official/
Madhu Mailankody started her anchoring career with KPL 2015 – Karnataka Premier League, which was held in 2015. She worked in KPL as a ground MC. After that, she worked in many seasons of Karnataka Premier League – KPL.

After getting a huge success, she solo hosted MPL – Mangalore Premier League. She completed her school at Little Lilli English Medium School, Kerala. Madhu Mailankody completed her college at St. Aloysius College, Mangalore, Karnataka, and St. Agnes College, Mangalore, Karnataka.

Madhu Mailankody also appeared in ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 as a host or presenter. Madhu Mailankody also appeared in Asia Federation Cup.

