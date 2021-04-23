Madhu Mailankody – Mookuthi Amman Wiki, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest Update

Madhu Mailankody Age, Wiki, Biography, Photos, Videos – The Latest Update.
Madhu Mailankody is an Indian sports host or presenter and an Indian film actress. She has worked in the Tamil film industry.
She has also worked in corporate events and private events. Madhu Mailankody is multilingual and multicultural.
Because of this, Madhu Mailankody got popular in middle east countries such as Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.
Madhu Mailankody knows many languages such as English, Hindi, Tulu, Havyaka Kannada, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Madhu Mailankody appeared in a television show named Start Music, released in 2020 on Star Vijay TV.
Madhu Mailankody is living in Mangalore, Karnataka. She is a famous sports presenter. She also works in the Star Sports Network.
Madhu Mailankody also appeared in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman, which was released in 2020. She played a supporting role in the Kollywood film named Mookuthi Amman.
|Personal Information
|Real Name
|Madhu Mailankody
|Nickname
|Madhu
|Date of Birth/Birthday
|Age (as in 2020)
|Zodiac Sign
|Known For
|Profession
|Actress and Anchor
|BirthPlace
|Kasargod, India
|Hometown
|Kasargod, India
|Current City
|Mangalore
|Address
|Mangalore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Religion
|Hinduism
|School
|Little Lilli English Medium Senior Secondary School
|College
|St. Aloysius’ College (Mangalore), Commerce at St. Agnes College
|Education Qualifications
|Graduate
|Phone Number
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Shopping
|Body Facts/Measurements
|Figure Measurements
|34-26-35
|Bra Size
|Height
|5′ 4″ Feet
|Weight
|55 Kg
|Shoe Size
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Food Habit
|Blood Group
|Tattoo
|Family Information
|Relationship Status
|Affairs/Boyfriend/Girlfriends
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Marriage date
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
|Husband Name
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Father Name
|Mother Name
|Brother
|Sister
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Film
|Favourite Director
|Favourite Actor
|Favourite Actress
|Favourite Brand
|Favourite Food
|Favorite Color
|Favourite Destination
|Salary (approx)
|Net Worth
|Awards
|Not Available
|Fb page
|facebook.com/madhu.mailankody
|twitter.com/madhumailankody
|Insta
|instagram.com/madhu_mailankody_official/
Madhu Mailankody started her anchoring career with KPL 2015 – Karnataka Premier League, which was held in 2015. She worked in KPL as a ground MC. After that, she worked in many seasons of Karnataka Premier League – KPL.
After getting a huge success, she solo hosted MPL – Mangalore Premier League. She completed her school at Little Lilli English Medium School, Kerala. Madhu Mailankody completed her college at St. Aloysius College, Mangalore, Karnataka, and St. Agnes College, Mangalore, Karnataka.
Madhu Mailankody also appeared in ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 as a host or presenter. Madhu Mailankody also appeared in Asia Federation Cup.
Find the photo of the Indian sports anchor Madhu Mailankody below.
Find the social media profiles of the Indian sports presenter Madhu Mailankody below.
