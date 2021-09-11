S.W.A.T. Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

S.W.A.T. is an American tv series. The series S.W.A.T. includes action, adventure, crime, and drama. The series S.W.A.T. has received a positive response from the audience.

The series S.W.A.T. has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. Season 5:

The series S.W.A.T. follows the story of a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant as well as his team of highly-trained men and women because they solve crimes in Los Angeles.

The plot of the series S.W.A.T. Season 5 will start where it is left in the fourth season of the series S.W.A.T. If we get any other update about the plot of the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T., we will add it here.

The series S.W.A.T. was created by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. The series S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore, Lina Esco, and Alex Russell.

The series S.W.A.T. is based on a series of the same name by Robert Hamner and Rick Husky. The series S.W.A.T. was produced by Nicolas Bradley and Shemar Moore.

The running time of each episode of the series S.W.A.T. ranges around 44 minutes. The series S.W.A.T. was made under MiddKid Productions, Kansas Art Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television distributed the series S.W.A.T. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T.

The first season of the series S.W.A.T. includes a total of 22 episodes, the second season includes a total of 23 episodes, the third season includes a total of 21 episodes, and the fourth season includes a total of 18 episodes.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T., we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily. Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series S.W.A.T. Season 5 below.

Shemar Moore as Daniel – Hondo – Harrelson Alex Russell as Jim Street Lina Esco as Christina – Chris – Alonso Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca Jay Harrington as David – Deacon – Kay David Lim as Victor Tan Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez Lou Ferrigno Jr. Peter Onorati as Donovan Rocker Peter Onorati Jeff Mumford Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Piper Lynch Deshae Frost as Darryl Bre Blair as Annie Kay Otis Gallop as S.W.A.T. Sergeant Stevens Obba Babatunde as Daniel Harrelson, Sr. Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Laura James as Molly Michael Beach as Leroy Cathy Cahlin Ryan as Dr. Wendy Hughes Debbie Allen as Charice Harrelson Sherilyn Fenn as Karen Street Nikiva Dionne as Nia Wells David Rees Snell as Detective Burrows Louis Ferreira as Buck Spivey

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Release Date:

The series S.W.A.T. Season 5 will be released on 1st October 2021. It will arrive on CBS like previous seasons.

The first season of the series S.W.A.T. was aired between 2nd November 2017 to 17th May 2018. The second season of the series S.W.A.T. was aired between 27th September 2018 to 16th May 2019.

The third season of the series S.W.A.T. was aired between 2nd October 2019 to 20th May 2020. The fourth season of the series S.W.A.T. was aired between 11th November 2020 to 26th May 2021. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Trailer:

The trailer of the series S.W.A.T. Season 5 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series S.W.A.T.

