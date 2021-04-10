Netflix K-Drama Adaption of the Popular Series ‘Money Heist’ – Cast & the Latest Update

Netflix K-Drama Adaption of the Popular Series ‘Money Heist’ – Cast and the Latest Update.

The most popular Spanish crime-drama series Money Heist will soon end with its fifth season. Netflix has announced that Money Heist Season 5 would be the final season of the series.

Recently, Netflix has announced the Korean adaption of the series Money Heist. The South Korean entertainment media is increasing rapidly, especially in the field of K-Drama Series.

Netflix includes many popular K-Drama series. Now, the Korean adaption to the series Money Heist will increase the value of the OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix contains a massive collection of K-Drama content. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Money Heist.

Yoo Ji-Tae as The Professor Park Hae Soo as Berlin Jun Jong Seo as Tokyo Kin Ji Hun as Denver Park Jung Woo as Rio Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi Lee Won Jong as Moscow Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki Kim Yunjin as Seon Woojin Kim Sung O as Cha Moohyuk Lee Joobeen as Yoon Misun Park Myung Hoon as Cho Youngmin

In Money Heist Season 1, there will be a total of 12 episodes, and each will range around 60 minutes.

According to some reports, Alex Pina – creator of Money Heist, won’t be a part of the production of Money Heist.

If we talk about the fifth part of the series Money Heist, we expect that it will be released in late 2021 or early 2022 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The adaption of Money Heist will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix. The Spanish series Money Heist Season 1 was released on 2nd May 2017 with nine episodes. Season 2 was released on 16th October 2017 with six episodes.

After the first and the second season of the series Money Heist, Netflix adapted the series, and the third season of Money Heist was released on 19th July 2019 on Netflix with eight episodes. Season 4 was also released on Netflix on 3rd April 2020 with eight episodes.

The series Money Heist is the most-watched series on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Money Heist Season 4.

